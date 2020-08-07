Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Shake Shack at Tokyo International Forum

Shake Shack at the Tokyo International Forum is the “roadside burger stand” chain’s third Tokyo location. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan. Taken on August 6, 2020.

Tokyo International Forum

The Tokyo International Forum is a multi-purpose exhibition center located in the Yurakucho neighborhood of Tokyo, on the south side of Tokyo Station. It is used for conventions and performing arts, has a number of shops and eateries and is known for its dramatic glass atrium.

Yurakucho

Yurakucho is a business district nestled in the heart of Chiyoda Ward. It shouldn’t be any surprise that this is an upscale, stylish urban commerce center when you consider its proximity to Tokyo StationGinza, and Shimbashi. Truth be told, very little of the land in the area is zoned for residential use. Instead, you’ll find many company headquarters in high-rise complexes. Companies like Dai-ichi Life (third largest life insurance company in Japan), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Company, and Japan Steel Works have their headquarters located here in the center of downtown Tokyo.

