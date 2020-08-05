Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Shiodome Italian Town

Shiodome

Overlooking the Hamarikyu Gardens and gleaming skyscrapers, international restaurants and a variety of showrooms and museums, Shiodome was developed on a former freight yard that was once the original site of Shimbashi Station.

The Shiodome area has an impressive number of commercial tenants, including ANA, Softbank, Nippon Express, Fujitsu and Mitsui Chemicals. It is also home to a number of media and communications companies such as Kyodo, Dentsu and Nippon Television (NTV) and the Ad Museum Tokyo (a museum exhibiting the history of Japanese advertising) and the Panasonic Living Showroom, displaying the latest in-home technology services and products.

Shiodome Station is on the Oedo Line and Yurikamome Line, the elevated monorail that takes you to Odaiba.