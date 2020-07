Shibuya Scramble Square is a 230-meter 46-story skyscraper that opened on November 1, 2019, overlooking Shibuya‘s famous scramble crossing.

SHIBUYA SKY on the 46th-floor rooftop overs breathtaking 360-degree views of Tokyo. On a clear day, it is possible to see major landmarks, including the Japan National Stadium (the New National Stadium), Shinjuku, Tokyo Tower, Roppongi Hills, TOKYO SKYTREE, Tokyo Bay, and even Mt. Fuji.