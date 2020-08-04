Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Sugamon Mascot at Sugamo Post Office

Jizo Dori Shoppingg Street
Jizo Dori is a shopping street in the northern Tokyo neighborhood of Sugamo. The 800-meter long road is filled with about 200 shops and restaurants mainly targeted toward the elderly. Because of this, Jizo Dori is affectionately called ‘Grandma’s Harajuku‘.
Toshima Ward
Toshima Ward is a northern ward of Tokyo and home to Ikebukuro, the main commercial and transportation hub anchoring northwestern Tokyo. The ward’s main claim to fame is the modern, redevelopment-focused area around Ikebukuro, but if you are looking for a place to call home in Tokyo, consider Toshima’s slower-paced neighborhoods. There are upscale residential areas like Mejiro, thriving working-class neighborhoods like Sugamo and the beautiful landscaped gardens near Komagome.