Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Summer Flowers at Hibiya Park

Hibiya Park

A large portion of Chiyoda Ward is dedicated to government offices, buildings, and the Imperial Palace. It ranks as the least populated ward because it is primarily occupied by the Imperial Palace grounds and the government districts of Nagatacho and Kasumigaseki.

However, there are pockets of high-end residential areas, primarily in the northwest of the ward, including Iidabashi, Kagurazaka, and Bancho. Chiyoda is home to major landmarks like Tokyo Station, Yasukuni Shrine, and Akihabara electronics town. The Kanda neighborhood, just northeast of the Imperial Palace, is also well-known for being home to many universities.