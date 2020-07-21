Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Summer Flowers at Hibiya Park

People photographing Asiatic lilies at Hibiya Park. Hibiya Park is a huge 16-acre park located in Chiyoda Ward, in the heart of Tokyo, between the Imperial Palace and Ginza. With its carefully maintained trees, grass lawns and flower beds, it is an oasis of calm amidst the hustle and bustle of nearby business and government offices; and at lunch time you’ll find many business people walking the grounds for a little exercise. Many seasonal events are also held here, including an Oktoberfest beer festival and Christmas market. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan.

Hibiya Park

Chiyoda Ward

A large portion of Chiyoda Ward is dedicated to government offices, buildings, and the Imperial Palace. It ranks as the least populated ward because it is primarily occupied by the Imperial Palace grounds and the government districts of Nagatacho and Kasumigaseki.

However, there are pockets of high-end residential areas, primarily in the northwest of the ward, including IidabashiKagurazaka, and Bancho. Chiyoda is home to major landmarks like Tokyo StationYasukuni Shrine, and Akihabara electronics town. The Kanda neighborhood, just northeast of the Imperial Palace, is also well-known for being home to many universities.

Please click on the photo for the Chiyoda Ward area guide.