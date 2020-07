Shiba River Reservoir

The Shiba River (芝川, Shiba-kawa) is a tributary of the Arakawa River that mainly runs through the eastern part of Saitama Prefecture. The river has Suehiro and Kobari-ryōke in Okegawa, Saitama as points of origin and flows through Ageo, Minuma and Kawaguchi, and connects to the Arakawa River (Source: Wikipedia)

