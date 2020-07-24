Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – The Japan National Stadium Awaits the Start of the Olympics

Japan National Stadium

Due to the coronavirus, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were pushed back by a year and are scheduled to start on July 23, 2021. The Japan National Stadium is located in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

Demolition of the old National Stadium was completed in May 2015, allowing for the construction of the new stadium to begin on 11 December 2016. The original plans for the new stadium were scrapped in July 2015 due to rising construction costs.

A new design created by architect Kengo Kuma was chosen in December 2015 to replace the original design. The new National Stadium was finally completed on November 30, 2019.

The stadium has a maximum capacity of about 80,000 (with expanded seating) and was built at a cost of ¥157 billion ($1.4 billion).