Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Tsurushibina Hanging Doll Decorations at Joyful Minowa Shopping Street

Handcrafted “tsurushi bina” (hanging doll decorations) at Joyful Minowa Shopping Street (shoutengai) in Taito Ward, Tokyo. During the Heian period in Japan, commoners would participate in Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day) by using scraps of kimono silk to make small hanging figures of plants, animals, and household items that had a symbolic protective value for girls. This tradition went into decline during the era of rapid industrialization in Japan but has been revived and become popular again in recent years. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan. July 16, 2020.