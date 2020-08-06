Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – View of Shibuya from CÉ LA VI TOKYO

View of Shibuya from CÉ LA VI TOKYO. CÉ LA VI is a luxury dining, bar and club lounge complex located on the 17th and 18th floors of the revamped Tokyo Plaza in Shibuya. It offers fine dining with stunning views, just a few steps from Shibuya’s Hachiko Exit. Have you ever seen Shibuya Scramble this empty? Photo by Anna Sakamaki for Real Estate Japan. Taken on August 2, 2020.
Shibuya Ward is a sizable chunk of central Tokyo spanning from the edges of Shinjuku, through Yoyogi park and Harajuku through fashionable Daikanyama and down south to upmarket Ebisu. But even within the ward, the area around Shibuya Station, for which the ward was named, is a distillation of everything the ward, and for that matter, the greater Tokyo metropolis has to offer.
Shibuya Crossing. Please click on the photo to see the full Shibuya Area Guide.