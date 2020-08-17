Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Water Terrace at Ariake Garden

Ariake Garden (located in the 2-chome block of Ariake, Koto Ward), which opened in April 2020, is a massive 10.7-hectare (107,000-sqm) mixed-use complex. Developed by Sumitomo Realty & Development, it is one of the largest shopping, entertainment, and residential facilities ever developed in Tokyo.

Ariake Garden consists of a shopping center with about 200-stores and restaurants, a theater hall with a seating capacity of 8,000 people, a theater for exclusive use by the Shiki Theater company, a large-scale onsen (hot springs) facility, a high-end 749-room hotel, and a triple-tower condominium complex with a total of more than 1,500 apartments.

