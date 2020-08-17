Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Water Terrace at Ariake Garden

Water Terrace at Ariake Garden, Koto Ward, Tokyo. Ariake Garden, which just opened this spring, is a massive 107,000-sqm mixed-use complex and is one of Tokyo’s largest shopping, entertainment, and residential facilities. The water terrace is a rooftop event space with ornamental fountains and a water play area for the kids. An outdoor theater also integrates music, water, and lighting displays. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan. Taken on August 15, 2020.

Ariake Garden

Ariake Garden (located in the 2-chome block of Ariake, Koto Ward), which opened in April 2020, is a massive 10.7-hectare (107,000-sqm) mixed-use complex. Developed by Sumitomo Realty & Development, it is one of the largest shopping, entertainment, and residential facilities ever developed in Tokyo.

Ariake Garden consists of a shopping center with about 200-stores and restaurants, a theater hall with a seating capacity of 8,000 people, a theater for exclusive use by the Shiki Theater company, a large-scale onsen (hot springs) facility, a high-end 749-room hotel, and a triple-tower condominium complex with a total of more than 1,500 apartments.

