Real Estate Japan Word of the Day – Amabie Candy at Sugamo Jizo Dori Shopping Street

Toshima Ward is a northern ward of Tokyo and home to Ikebukuro, the main commercial and transportation hub anchoring northwestern Tokyo. The ward’s main claim to fame is the modern, redevelopment-focused area around Ikebukuro, but if you are looking for a place to call home in Tokyo, consider Toshima’s slower-paced neighborhoods. There are upscale residential areas like Mejiro, thriving working-class neighborhoods like Sugamo and the beautiful landscaped gardens near Komagome.