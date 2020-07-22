Real Estate Japan Word of the Day – Amabie Candy at Sugamo Jizo Dori Shopping Street

Amabie candy for sale at Sugamo Jizo Dori Shopping Street in Toshima Ward, Tokyo. Amabie is a mythical sea creature with a bird’s head, human hair and a fish’s scaly body. Legend has it that in 1846, Amabie emerged from the ocean and spoke in human language, predicting six years of good harvests, followed by a wave of diseases. It spoke and advised people to “draw me” to rid themselves of disease. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of Amabie has surged in the last few months and has appeared everywhere from public service announcements, art, food, and fashion to an internet meme. Jizo Dori is a shopping street in the northern Tokyo neighborhood of Sugamo. The 800-meter long road is filled with about 200 shops and restaurants mainly targeted toward the elderly. Because of this, Jizo Dori is affectionately called ‘Grandma’s Harajuku‘. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan.
Jizo Dori Shopping Street
Toshima Ward
Toshima Ward is a northern ward of Tokyo and home to Ikebukuro, the main commercial and transportation hub anchoring northwestern Tokyo. The ward’s main claim to fame is the modern, redevelopment-focused area around Ikebukuro, but if you are looking for a place to call home in Tokyo, consider Toshima’s slower-paced neighborhoods. There are upscale residential areas like Mejiro, thriving working-class neighborhoods like Sugamo and the beautiful landscaped gardens near Komagome.
Jizo Dori Shopping Street in Toshima Ward. Please click on the photo to read the full Toshima Ward area guide.