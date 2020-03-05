SoftBank to Start 5G Service on Mar 27th, For Additional ¥1000 to 4G Subscribers

SoftBank Corp has announced that it will start providing 5G service on March 27th. It is Japan’s first major mobile phone carrier to announce a service launch date and pricing plan for the next-generation of wireless technology. NTT Docomo and au KDDI are expected to announce their pricing plans sometime this month. This is according to a recent report by the Nikkei newspaper.

What SoftBank is offering

SoftBank customers with 5G-compatible smartphones will be able to get 5G service by paying an additional ¥1,000 on top of their existing 4G rate plan.

However, SoftBank will only be able to offer limited 5G geographic coverage in the first phase of launch: Tokyo and parts of Chiba, Osaka, Ishikawa, Aichi, Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures. Even in Tokyo, 5G support will likely be available only near major terminal stations, including Tokyo Station.

SoftBank will not be offering a standalone 5G rate plan. However, people who sign up for a 4G data plan by the end of August 2020 will get 5G-coverage for free for a period of two-years from the date of subscription.

Full nationwide coverage will likely not be available until 2021. As 5G promises to deliver large amounts of data at high speed, in addition to entertainment, SoftBank plans to start offering “telemedicine” and educational content to its customers.

NTT Docomo and au KDDI are also expected to launch 5G service sometime this spring. Rakuten, which will become Japan’s fourth major carrier when it enters the business in April, may start 5G service this July.

Technical issues

With respect to 5G, SoftBank is first out of the gate among the major carriers, but it faces the same technical issues as all of Japan’s mobile service providers. First, is the lack of sufficient base stations, which all the companies will have to slowly build out. Second, 5G radio waves are capable of traveling only a few hundred meters, as opposed to 4G-waves which can travel a few kilometers from a base station. Finally, the the frequency band allocated for 5G in Japan overlaps with that for satellite broadcasting, so the full frequency cannot be utilized.

5G Rollout in Japan

SoftBank estimates that about ninety per cent of the Japanese population will be able to use 5G by the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications also expects to be able to convert 4G radio waves to 5G by this summer, which would dramatically expand the service area for 5G by using existing base stations. SoftBank currently has about 230,000 base stations throughout Japan.

What is 5G?

With speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second, 5G is said to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G.

The fifth generation of mobile networks, is currently available in about thirty countries, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, China and the United States. With speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second, 5G is said to be as much as 100 times faster than 4G.

However, “5G is more than about just how “fast” it is. In addition to higher peak data rates, 5G will provide much more network capacity by expanding into new spectrum, such as millimeter wave (mmWave). 5G will also deliver much lower latency for a quicker immediate response, and an overall more uniform user experience so that the data rates stay consistently high even when users are moving around.” (Qualcomm)

According to the GSMA, a mobile phone industry group, there were about 13 million 5G subscriptions worldwide at the end of December 2019, or about 0.16% of all mobile phone contracts. That percentage is forecast to increase to over 10 per cent by the end of 2024.

Lead photo: People at the SoftBank Flagship Store in Ginza, Tokyo, Japan. Via iStock