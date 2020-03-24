Street Level Tokyo: What did Tokyo look like this weekend?

Nationwide, people in Japan enjoyed a three-day weekend (March 20th to 22nd) and welcomed in spring with a national holiday (Vernal Equinox Day) on Friday.

Below we share amateur photos taken in metro Tokyo, for a street-level view of what the city looked like this weekend.

On Thursday, March 19th, an expert panel had recommended that people avoid large gatherings and enclosed areas in order to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus. For the same reason, officials have also been urging people not to do hanami (cherry blossom viewing picnics), one of Japan’s most important and beloved annual rituals. The photos below only provide a little anecdotal evidence, but it seems that many people around the Tokyo metro region chose not to follow these recommendations (except perhaps near Tokyo Tower?).

Asakusa

Nakamise Street, Sensoji (Temple), Asakusa, March 21, 2020, around 1PM. Photo: Real Estate Japan

China Town, Yokohama

China Town, Yokohama, March 20, 2020, around noon. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Nakano Central Park, Nakano, Tokyo

People having cherry blossom viewing picnics at Nakano Central Park, March 22, 2020, around 3PM. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Oshiage Station – SkyTree

Oshiage Station, SkyTree. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower, March 22, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi

