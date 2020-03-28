Supermarkets Open, Many Department Stores, Malls, Starbucks, Parks Closed in Tokyo This Weekend: List

Following Tokyo Gov Koike’s call for Tokyo residents to refrain from nonessential outings this weekend (March 28th to 29th), many department stores, shopping malls, large retailers, and theaters will be closed or operating on shortened hours.

Major brand name establishments closed this weekend include Starbucks, which will close over 500 shops throughout Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures for the next two days.

However, all major supermarket chains in the city are open, but some will have shortened hours. All major convenience store chains will also be operating on regular hours.

Many online supermarket services have announced that they will temporarily suspend service because they aren’t able to guarantee that stock will be on hand due to high demand at their associated bricks-and-mortar stores. The Nikkei reports that Amazon (which partners with LIFE supermarket) will temporarily stop taking online grocery orders starting on March 28th. Rakuten and SEIYU’s online grocery delivery services have also announced that they have temporarily stopped taking orders.

Sports facilities and barbecue areas at all parks operated by the Tokyo metropolitan government will be closed from March 28th to April 12th.

Supermarkets

Below is a list of the major supermarket chains operating in metropolitan Tokyo, all of which will be open. However, some have shortened hours. Linked text in the charts below will take you to the announcement on the store’s official site (in Japanese, unless otherwise indicated.

Supermarket Locations Hours AEON and MyBasket Supermarkets Regular hours. Niku no Hanamasa Regular hours. Ito Yokado Open with shortened hours. [PDF] Details in Japanese. Inageya Open but some stores will close at 8PM on March 28th and 29th. LIFE Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa Most stores in Tokyo open from 10AM (instead of regular

time of 9AM or 9:30AM) to regular closing time (depending on

store, usually between 10PM and midnight). Store

hours vary widely by location. Info available on official

site in Japanese. MARUSHO No announcement on official website as to any changes in

store hours. Regular store hours are between

10AM and midnight to 2AM (the next day) for most stores. Ozeki Open from 10AM to 8PM. Official site [Japanese]. Seijo Ishii Shortened hours for some stores. Some stores closed (mainly

stores located in shopping complexes). Please check specific

store hours on official site [Japanese] Summit Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa Open with shortened hours. Stores usually close at 10:30PM

but will close at 10PM this weekend. [PDF] Details in Japanese.

SEIYU Regular hours.

Department stores, major retailers, chain restaurants, movie theaters

Below is an incomplete list of major department stores, retailers, and restaurant chains in Tokyo that have announced closures or changes to store hours this weekend.

Name Location / Store Branch Closed / Shortened Hours Daimaru Department Store Tokyo Station Branch, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo Open on March 28th.

All floors closed on March 29th, except food floor, which

will be open from 10AM to 8PM. For details see official

announcement [English] Isetan Shinjuku Open from 11AM to 6PM on March 28th and 29th. LUMINE Ikebukuro, Yurakucho, all Shinjuku locations,

Yokohama, Machida Closed March 28th and 29th. Kitasenju, Tachikawa, Ogikubo, Ofuna, Fujisawa,

Kawagoe` All floors closed on March 28th and 29th, except for food floors. Seibu Sogo All stores Open with shortened hours until March 31st. Please check

official site for details on specific stores. Odakyu Shinjuku All floors closed on March 28th and 29th, except for food floors.

Food floors open 10:30AM to 7:30PM. Takashimaya Shinjuku All floors closed on March 28th and 29th, except for restaurant

floors, which will be open from 11AM to 9PM (last order 8PM). Tobu Ikebukuro Closed March 28th and 29th. Funabashi (Chiba) Open from 10:30AM to 7PM. Tokyu Hands Shinjuku, Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Ginza Closed March 28th and 29th Tokyo Store Closed March 29th Other locations throughout Japan Changed store hours. Please visit the Tokyu Hands

official site for details. BIC Camera All 13 stores in Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama, and

Kanagawa prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th UNIQLO All 39 stores in Tokyo and Kanagawa and

Saitama prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th BEAMS All stores in Tokyo Closed March 28th and 29th Adidas Japan All direct sales store fronts, mainly located in

Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures. Closed March 28th and 29th Other locations in Kobe, Sapporo, etc. Shortened store hours. Royal Host 15 restaurants throughout Tokyo Closed March 8th and 29th. Please see the Royal

Host official site for details on closed locations. Starbucks Over 500 shops in Tokyo and Kanagawa and

Saitama prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th Kentucky Fried Chicken All 140 stores in Tokyo Open but will close at 8PM on March 28th and 29th. AEON Mall All retail tenants at 15 malls throughout Tokyo and

Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th Lalaport All locations in Tokyo and Kanagawa and

Saitama prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th TOHO Cinemas All theaters in Tokyo Closed March 28th and 29th. Shortened hours from

March 30th to April 2nd. AEON Cinemas All theaters in Tokyo and Kanagawa and Saitama

prefectures Closed March 28th and 29th

Sources: Nikkei newspaper, March 27, 2020 (in Japanese), NHK, official store websites as linked above, Tokyo Metropolitan Government park facilities closure announcement (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock