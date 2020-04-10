Telephone hotline for foreigners in Japan: Get Information in English About COVID-19

A call center hotline dedicated to providing foreigners with information regarding COVID-19 will be set up from April 10 to May 20. The hotline will be operated by AMDA Medical Information Center supported by the Japan Medical Association. Eight different languages will be available depending on the day.

Line 1: 03-6233-9266

Weekdays 10:00 – 17:00 / Weekends and Holidays 10:00 – 15:00

(Monday) English/Korean/Tagalog

(Tuesday) English/Chinese/Thai

(Wednesday) English/Spanish

(Thursday) English/Chinese

(Friday) English/Portuguese

(Saturday) English

​(Sunday) English

*Vietnamese available only on April 22 and May 13

Line 2: 090-3359-8324

Weekdays 10:00 – 17:00

(Mon. – Fri.) English/Chinese

The Japan National Tourism Organization has a English speaking call center up for helping tourists visiting Japan and looking for information regarding COVID-19. Support is available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

From Japan 050-3816-2787

From Overseas +81-50-3816-2787

