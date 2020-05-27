Tokyo 23 Ward COVID-19 Payment: Application and Payment Schedule by Ward

In this post we summarize the dates when each of the Tokyo 23 Wards mailed out (or will mail out) paper applications for the special ¥100,000 COVID-19 payment and the approximate date when payment will be made by bank transfer to your account.

The information below was taken from the official websites of each of Tokyo’s 23 Wards. Click on the ward name in the chart to go directly to the source page (in Japanese).

As detailed in this article (how to apply for the special COVID-19 payment), there are two ways to apply for the ¥100,000: online through the My Number portal and by paper application.

Many cities and wards have reported that it is much more time consuming for them to process online applications and have asked residents to instead wait to apply using the paper application. Some wards have actually suspended online application or plan to do so soon because of the extra administrative work involved in processing applications made through the My Number portal.

Paper application mail out dates vary by city and ward. Applications will be mailed to the address on your Residence Card.

Some ward offices have also set up special telephone numbers to answer questions, in Japanese, related to the special ¥100,000 payment. Click on the ward name in the chart below to go to the source page, which will also have information about where to call.

Ward offices have also indicated that many residents are visiting their ward offices to ask about the ¥100,000 payment. However, applications for the payment are not available in person. The ward offices are asking people to instead make inquiries by phone and for patience as applications are received and processed.

Tokyo 23 Ward Schedule for COVID-19 Special Payment

Ward Paper application Was/Will be mailed Start of online application When will payment be made by bank transfer Notes Adachi After May 22 Accepted until May 31 Starting at beginning of June Arakawa Starting on May 28 Suspended as of May 25 Starting at beginning of June If you applied online prior to suspension of online applications,

you will receive payment starting by the end of May. Bunkyo Starting on May 19 May 12 Starting at end of May.

Payment will be made about 2-3 weeks after receipt of application. Chiyoda Starting on May 25 May 12 Not specified Chuo Starting on May 21 Currently being accepted. Starting on May 29 There were printing errors on some applications that were already mailed out. These will be re-printed and re-mailed. If you have already received an application with a printing error, it’s ok to correct the error with a red pen and use the application form.

Online application is ok, but the ward is requesting that people apply using the paper application. Edogawa Starting in late May May 1 Not specified Itabashi Starting in late May Currently being accepted. Not specified Katsushika Starting on May 19 Currently being accepted. Starting May 21, starting with online applications. The Ward notes that they’ve seen errors in applications that will delay transfer of payment, so be sure to check your application carefully before submitting it. Kita Starting on May 25 May 18 Starting June 15, in order of receipt of application. The Ward notes that one common error in applications is people checking the box saying that they DON’T want to receive the payment Koto Starting on May 27 May 7 Starting the middle of June.

Payment will be made about 3 weeks after receipt of application. Meguro Starting from the end of May to June 5 Currently being accepted. For paper applications – Starting at the end of June.

For online applications – Starting on May 29 Minato Starting on May 22 May 1 Not specified. Nakano Not specified May 8 Starting at the end of May.

Payment will be made about 2-3 weeks after receipt of application. Nerima May 15 May 7 Starting May 19. Ota June 1 May 1 For paper applications – Starting the middle of June

For online applications – Starting after May 15 Setagaya May 28 Currently being accepted. Beginning of June. Shibuya May 19 May 1 For paper applications – Starting on May 29

For online applications – Starting on May 15 Shibuya Ward will start accepting paper applications on May 25. Shinagawa May 21 May 1 For paper applications – Starting on May 25

For online applications – Starting on May 18 Shinagawa Ward will start accepting paper applications on May 25. Shinjuku May 29 May 11 Payment will be made about 2-3 weeks after receipt of application. Suginami May 26 Accepted until May 31 @ 11:59PM Not specified The Ward is asking people not to come to the ward office to ask about the special payment but to instead make inquiries by phone. Applications are not available at the counter.

Suginami Ward is suspending online application because of the additional administrative work involved in checking online applications for accuracy and to avoid double payment. Sumida May 29 Accepted until May 28 @ 5PM Starting May 22 Taito May 28 May 11 For paper applications – Not specified

For online applications – Please see Notes column. Taito Ward will start accepting paper applications on June 1.

For online applications received between May 11 to 13, payment will be made starting on May 25. Toshima May 25 Currently being accepted. For paper applications – Starting beginning of June

For online applications – Starting end of May

Payment will be made about 3-4 weeks after receipt of application. Toshima Ward recommends that people apply using the paper application rather than online because the processing time for online applications is slower.

