Tokyo 23 Wards COVID Vaccination Ticket and Schedule: For 16 to 64 Year Olds

[Article updated on June 3rd, 6:30am (JST)]
About half of Tokyo’s 23 Wards will be sending out COVID-19 vaccination tickets within June for people between 16 and 64, and a handful of wards will also start vaccinating people in this age group this month.
In this post we summarize the schedule for
- When vaccination vouchers will be mailed out to members of the general public aged 16 to 64 and
- When vaccinations are scheduled to start for this age group in each of Tokyo’s 23 Wards.
- All of the Tokyo 23 Wards have already mailed out tickets to those 65 and above.
Most wards are prioritizing people with underlying medical conditions to receive the vaccine. If you have a qualifying medical condition, you may receive a ticket before someone in the “general public” even if you don’t meet the age cut off specified in the schedule.
The “vaccination ticket” is a packet that will be snail mailed to your registered address with two vouchers (one for each of the doses), notice and instructions for making a reservation, a pre-vaccination screening questionnaire, and an information pamphlet explaining general information about the vaccine that you will receive, possible side effects, etc.
Edogawa Ward has a complete English translation of the vaccination voucher packet (PDF in English) that it sent out to those 65 and above. The essential information in the packet will be the same, so it’s a useful reference even if you live in a different ward.
Click here for the Ministry of Health’s official translation of the pre-vaccination screening questionnaire (available in 17 languages). Here is the link to the English version of the form (PDF in English).
There is no charge to receive the vaccination.
In most wards, you can make a reservation online or by phone. Some wards also have a LINE app set up for appointments. Please refer to the information provided in your vaccination ticket packet for how to make an appointment and the available vaccination sites in your ward.
The info in the table is based on information as published by each ward on its official website, as of June 2, 2021, and will be periodically updated.
- June 3rd Update: Some wards have updated ticket and vaccination info. Please see updates in the table below.
Visit the official site by clicking on the ward name linked below.
|Ward
[Click to visit
official COVID
vaccination info
site for each
ward]
|When vaccination tickets are scheduled to be mailed to
16 to 64 year olds
|When vaccinations are scheduled
to start for general public
between 16 and 64
|Ticket and/or Vaccination Table/Schedule
Available Online
|Chiyoda
|60 to 64: Tickets scheduled to be mailed mid-June
64 and under: Tickets scheduled to be mailed end of June
|Info N/A as of 6/2
|Chuo
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/3
|Info N/A as of 6/3
|Minato
|General public: Tickets scheduled to be mailed mid-June
|General public: To start in August
|Minato Ward Schedule (Japanese PDF)
|Shinjuku
|[Updated 6/3]
16 to 59 year olds: Tickets scheduled
|20 to 39 year olds: Reservations will be
taken starting 7/7
16 to 19 year olds and
40 to 59 year olds: Reservations will
open for these age groups as more
doses become available. Please
visit the official ward site for periodic
updates
|Bunkyo
|[Updated 6/3]
Those with underlying medical conditions and people aged
60 to 64: Mid-June. Can start making appointments end of
June.
General public 12 to 59 year old: Schedule not yet decided
|Not yet decided as of 6/3
|Bunkyo Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Taito
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/2
|Info N/A as of 6/2
|Sumida
|Tickets mailed out on 6/1 for 64 and under.
Reservations for appointments to start:
— For 60 to 64 year olds: June 21
— For 40 to 59 year olds: June 28
— For 16 to 39 year olds: July 13
|— For 60 to 64 year olds: June 28
— For 40 to 59 year olds: July 6
— For 16 to 39 year olds: July 20
|Sumida Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Koto
|16 to 64 year olds: Tickets scheduled to be mailed 6/15
|Not yet decided as of 6/2
|Koto Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Shinagawa
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/3
|Not yet decided as of 6/3
|Shinagawa Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Meguro
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/3
|Info N/A as of 6/3
|Ota
|Those with underlying medical conditions and people aged
60 to 64: Tickets scheduled to be sent end of July.
Between 16 and 60: To be decided based on availability of
vaccine
|— For 60 to 64 year olds:
End of July
|Ota Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Setagaya
|60 to 64: Tickets scheduled to be sent between 6/15 and 6/19
16 to 64 year olds: Schedule not available on ward site as of 6/3
|Info N/A as of 6/3
|Setagawa Ward Schedule for Tickets (Japanese)
|Shibuya
|— 60 to 64 with underlying conditions (for example, BMI of
30 and above): Apply via link on ward site to have a priority
vaccination ticket mailed to you.
— Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/3
|— 60 to 64 year olds with
underlying conditions: Individual
appointment slots available starting
in June.
— 64 and under: N/A as of 6/3
|Nakano
|— 16 to 64 year olds: Tickets schedule to be mailed out 6/10
|— 16 to 64 year olds:
Reservation and vaccination to
start on 6/28
|Nakano Ward Schedule (PDF in Japanese)
|Suginami
|— 60 to 64 and those with underlying conditions:
Schedule not yet decided as of 6/2
— 16 to 64 year olds: Not yet decided as of 6/3
|— 60 to 64 year olds with
underlying conditions: Vaccination
to start mid-July
— 64 and under: Undecided as of 6/3
|Suginami Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Toshima
|— 40 to 64: Tickets scheduled to be mailed 6/14
— 16 to 39: Tickets scheduled to be mailed 6/18
|Reservation starts on these dates:
— 40 to 64 with special circumstances:
6/21
— 16 to 39 with special circumstances:
6/28
— 40 to 59 general public: 7/5
— 13 to 39 general public: 7/19
|Toshima Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Kita
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/3
|Info N/A as of 6/3
|Arakawa
|— Vaccination tickets to be mailed out on 6/18
|Reservation starts on these dates:
— Those with underlying medical
conditions and those living in senior
care facilities: 6/19
— 55 to 64: 6/28
— 45 to 54: 7/2
— 35 to 44: 7/6
— 25 to 34: 7/10
— 16 to 24: 7/14
|Arakawa Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Itabashi
|Vaccination tickest will be mailed out by age group as follows:
— 40 to 64 year olds: 6/21
— 16 to 39 year olds: 7/5
— 12 to 15 year olds: Not yet decided
|— Vaccination dates not yet decided
for any of the age groups.
|Itabashi Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Nerima
|[Updated 6/3]
60 to 64 year olds: Tickets scheduled to be mailed 6/22
Info for younger age groups not available as of 6/3
|— N/A as of 6/3
|Adachi
|— Scheduled to be mailed out to those between 16 and 64 after
July
|— N/A as of 6/2
|Katsushika
|Vaccination tickets will be mailed out by age group as follows:
— 16 to 64 year olds with underlying medical conditions and those
living in senior care facilities: End of June
— All others in 16 to 64 age group: After July
|— 16 to 64 year olds with underlying
medical conditions and those in
senior care facilities: After end of June
— All others in 16 to 64 age group
After July
|Katsushika Ward Schedule (Link in Japanese)
|Edogawa
|Schedule for 64 and under not available on ward site as of 6/2
|— N/A as of 6/2
Lead image: Screenshot of PDF of English translation of COVID vaccination voucher, Edogawa Ward (PDF in English)