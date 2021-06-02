Tokyo 23 Wards COVID Vaccination Ticket and Schedule: For 16 to 64 Year Olds

[Article updated on June 3rd, 6:30am (JST)]

About half of Tokyo’s 23 Wards will be sending out COVID-19 vaccination tickets within June for people between 16 and 64, and a handful of wards will also start vaccinating people in this age group this month.

In this post we summarize the schedule for

When vaccination vouchers will be mailed out to members of the general public aged 16 to 64 and

and When vaccinations are scheduled to start for this age group in each of Tokyo’s 23 Wards.

All of the Tokyo 23 Wards have already mailed out tickets to those 65 and above.

Most wards are prioritizing people with underlying medical conditions to receive the vaccine. If you have a qualifying medical condition, you may receive a ticket before someone in the “general public” even if you don’t meet the age cut off specified in the schedule.

The “vaccination ticket” is a packet that will be snail mailed to your registered address with two vouchers (one for each of the doses), notice and instructions for making a reservation, a pre-vaccination screening questionnaire, and an information pamphlet explaining general information about the vaccine that you will receive, possible side effects, etc.

Edogawa Ward has a complete English translation of the vaccination voucher packet (PDF in English) that it sent out to those 65 and above. The essential information in the packet will be the same, so it’s a useful reference even if you live in a different ward.

Click here for the Ministry of Health’s official translation of the pre-vaccination screening questionnaire (available in 17 languages). Here is the link to the English version of the form (PDF in English).

There is no charge to receive the vaccination.

In most wards, you can make a reservation online or by phone. Some wards also have a LINE app set up for appointments. Please refer to the information provided in your vaccination ticket packet for how to make an appointment and the available vaccination sites in your ward.

The info in the table is based on information as published by each ward on its official website, as of June 2, 2021, and will be periodically updated.

June 3rd Update: Some wards have updated ticket and vaccination info. Please see updates in the table below.

Visit the official site by clicking on the ward name linked below.

Lead image: Screenshot of PDF of English translation of COVID vaccination voucher, Edogawa Ward (PDF in English)