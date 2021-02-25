Tokyo and Los Angeles Tied for 2nd in Cities Preferred by Wealthy People

Each year, New York and London vie for top spot, and indeed, in the overall ranking New York captured the top overall spot, with Paris, Hong Kong and Los Angeles rounding out the top five cities. In the top twenty, North America leads with eight cities, followed by Asia and Europe both with five.

The overall city ranking is comprised of sub-rankings, for wealth, investment, and lifestyle.

The wealth category looks at the number of UHNWIs and HNWIs (someone with a net worth of over US$1 million including their primary residence) living in a city. In this category, New York has the highest number of UHNWIs, followed by Paris. Tokyo

is home to the most HNWIs, followed by New York. Los Angeles takes third place for both categories.

If UHNWIs and HNWIs are both counted, New York is first, followed by Tokyo and Los Angeles tied for second, and Paris in fourth place.