Tsunami Advisories Issued for Coastal Regions of Yamagata, Niigata, Ishikawa Prefectures Following Strong Earthquake in Niigata

[UPDATE] The JMA has lifted all tsunami warnings as of 1:02AM June 19th (JST).

Original post is below.

=======================

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued tsunami advisories for the coastal regions of Yamagata prefecture, Niigata prefecture, and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture. The tsunami warnings followed an earthquake which struck the Kaetsu region of Niigata Prefecture at approximately 10:22pm on June 18th. The quake was measured at a magnitude of Upper-6 (6.8) on the Shindo scale.

According to the JMA, the epicenter of the quake was located off the coast of Yamagata prefecture at a depth of about 10-km.

A tsunami warning means that a marine threat is present. People are advised to get out of the water and leave coastal regions immediately. Due to the risk of ongoing strong currents, do not enter the sea or approach coastal regions until the advisory is lifted.

Earthquakes at these locations were also measured at the following intensities:

Magnitude Upper-6: Niigata prefecture, Joetsu region

Magnitude Lower-6: Yamagata, Shonai region

M4: Fukushima (Aizu), Fukushima (Hamadori), Fukushima (Nakadori), Miyagi prefecture (north, south and central areas), inland southern Akita, inland northern Akita (Murayama), Niigata Prefecture (Sado Island)

An Upper-6 magnitude earthquake on the Shindo scale denotes an earthquake where almost all unsecured furniture moves and may topple over, large cracks may form in the ground, and people need to crawl in order to move. For more on how earthquakes are measured on the Japanese Shindo scale, please see: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan

Lead image: Screenshot from JMA website showing areas where tsunami advisories have been issued