US citizens living in Japan can now pay online when renewing passport by mail

The U.S. mission in Japan has announced that starting on June 22nd passport renewal mail-in applications will include an online fee payment option. U.S. citizens living anywhere in Japan who qualify for renewal by mail will be able to pay online 24-7 and send their applications to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

Paying online allows citizens to mail their application to the U.S. Embassy without the need to appear in person. According to the U.S. Embassy website, qualifying adult passport renewal applicants may pay the $110 passport renewal fee online via U.S. or international credit or debit card, electronic funds transfer from a U.S.-based bank account, Amazon Pay, or PayPal.

In order to use the online payment system, you must answer YES to all of the following:

I can submit my most recent U.S. passport book by mail with my renewal application. I was at least 16 years old when my most recent U.S. passport book was issued. I was issued my most recent U.S. passport book less than 15 years ago. My most recent U.S. passport book has a validity of 10 years from issuance to expiration. The U.S. passport book that I am renewing has not been mutilated, damaged, lost or stolen. I currently use the same name as appears on my most recent U.S. passport book, or I have had my name changed by marriage or court order and can submit proper certified documentation to reflect my name change with my renewal application. I currently reside in and/or have a valid mailing address in Japan.

If you do not meet these criteria you have to make an appointment to renew your passport in person at the Embassy or Consulate nearest you. For more information on how to renew your U.S. passport, please visit the U.S. embassy website.

Also, U.S. citizens should be aware that the the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and consulates in Japan have suspended all routine appointments for passports and notarial services. If you need an emergency passport for immediate international travel or for reasons relating to immigration, please contact the Embassy or consulate nearest you.

The processing time for a passport renewal is 4 to 6 weeks and original documents will be returned to you after review of your application.

Source: US Embassy website, June 22, 2020

