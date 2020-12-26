Video: What it’s like to commute in Tokyo and prioritizing commute time when choosing an apartment

In this video, Scott gives us an overview of the average commute time in Tokyo, examples of typical commutes and how his own past commuting experience has been. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese government is offering various homebuyer incentives to encourage people to move outside Tokyo and telecommute.

But a long commute can seriously affect your quality of life and if you can, it’s a good idea to prioritize commute time as a factor in choosing where you live in Tokyo or the surrounding prefectures that constitute greater Tokyo: Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa.

Shitamachi neighborhoods are traditional Tokyo areas found mainly in the eastern part of Tokyo's 23 Wards. Here's a look through some parts of Arakawa, Taito, and Adachi Wards.

Let's take a look at the variety of neighborhoods that you can choose from when looking for an apartment in Tokyo! Today we focus on Myoden, Oji, and Ikebukuro.

Lead image: Background photo of Shinjuku Station by Scott Kouchi