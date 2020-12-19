One thing that I keep in mind when I meet other non-Japanese in Japan is that no matter our backgrounds, we share a connection in that we somehow found ourselves living in this country. This is a personal account of navigating searching for jobs in Japan – what worked for me might not be the same path that’s best for you! But, maybe the different resources I used can help you learn more about options that are available to you!

Wanting to stay in Japan, but looking for a career outside teaching

My first year in Japan, I was an assistant language teacher. I feel like I was lucky enough to have a pretty good experience – good enough at least for me to want to stay in Japan after that first year. But, I also became curious about finding other career opportunities in Japan. I have nothing but respect for those who get into teaching for the love of the job; I just had to learn from experience to find out that I’m not cut of the same cloth for a lifelong teaching career.

The language hurdle

My Japanese language ability wasn’t at the point where I could successfully work in a fully Japanese business environment, and I thought that’s the first step to conquer if I really wanted to expand my options. There are different ways to achieve this goal:

Self-study while continuing to work

Night language classes

Full-time language classes

You can take advantage of local Japanese language classes – most cities should have groups that meet once a week at city hall or other multi-purpose spaces. It might be harder to find these kinds of groups in smaller towns.

My journey took me to a Japanese language school in Tokyo, which I attended for about 6 months. This learning environment was more suited for how I learn, and I was also able to make connections with other students. Self-study is great if you can pull it off, but I think the major factor that helped me was the daily speaking practice and feedback from teachers.

Language school tuition isn’t cheap, but if you stay focused and use your time wisely you should be able to come out of the other side with a solid language background that you can put to use in a variety of industries in Japan. A tip that I have for those looking to go this route is to look into share houses for staying near your school if you can. It’s kind of a roll of the dice, but you might get along well with other members of your share house who can help you with studying Japanese or finding a job.

Finding a job while studying

The job hunt grind. I have mixed feelings about this topic. On one hand, part of me wishes I can tell younger me to just focus on building my career in the US and look for job opportunities that will allow me to transfer to an office in Japan. That way I would have a strong career background without feeling like I am starting from scratch in Japan. On the other hand, I’m not sure if I would have come to appreciate the aspects of living in Japan that I do today.

However, the slight career experience I had from back in the US did help out – so even if you’re in your mid-late 20s you shouldn’t feel like it’s “too late” to give living in Japan a shot.

I actually mainly used the GaijinPot Jobs website, and it was only after I had found a job that I learned about other job seeking website like Indeed and Pasona. A nice feature of the GaijinPot Jobs website is that there is a section of jobs that don’t require business level Japanese. These are mostly English teaching positions, which wasn’t particularly helpful in my case, but it’s good to know this list of jobs exists for friends looking for job opportunities in Japan.

Programming and software engineering

Another good option to look into is getting into programming and coding. I don’t have personal experience with this, but I feel like a good chunk of my non-Japanese acquaintances in Tokyo enter this field and find a career path in Japan in the IT industry. Code Chrysalis is a Tokyo based coding school that offers various courses to obtain the skills necessary to find work as a software engineer.

It takes a bit of elbow grease, but you can find opportunities in Japan if you have a clear goal. I hope my personal account and the resources linked here can help give you some ideas on how you can find your slice of Japan to enjoy!

Lead photo: iStock