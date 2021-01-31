Was there a foreigner population drain from Japan in 2020? If so, where?

In this post, we do a deep dive into population migration data to see whether the resident foreigner population of Japan grew or shrank in 2020 amidst the immigration shutdown and if so, where?
The short answer to this question is “No.” In 2020, the number of foreigners living in Japan grew for the eighth consecutive year, despite the immigration lockdown. As of June 2020, there were 2,885,904 foreigners in Japan with resident status. This number represents about 2.3% of the total population of Japan. In contrast, the population of Japanese citizens stood at 123,333,000 on August 1, 2020, a year-on-year drop of 0.44%, the eleventh consecutive year of decline.
The longer answer to the lead question is that there was a resident foreigner population decline due to migration outside Japan but it was concentrated in certain prefectures.
Notably, Chiba, Tokyo and Aichi prefectures had the highest net population gains in foreign residents moving from overseas.
Kyoto and Hokkaido had the highest net population loss in foreign residents moving (back) to a foreign country. In total, 12 prefectures had a net loss due to outbound immigration to a foreign country.
Please see the data and detailed analysis below.
Where do most foreigners live in Japan?
The majority of resident foreigners in Japan (about 84%) are from Asian countries, mainly China, South Korea, and Viet Nam.
Tokyo has the largest number of foreign residents, followed by Aichi, Osaka, Kanagawa, and Saitama, and these five prefectures alone account for 53.2% of the total.
About 32% of all resident foreigners live in just three areas: Tokyo, Nagoya prefecture, and Osaka. Toyota’s global headquarters is located in Aichi prefecture and it is also home to many auto parts manufacturers who employ foreign workers.
About 16.9% of all foreigners in Japan live in the Tokyo 23 Wards. After the 2011 mega-earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disasters, the foreign population of Tokyo fell temporarily but started to increase again in 2014 and has grown every year since then. Foreigners comprised 2.44% of Tokyo’s population in 2000 and 3.98% in 2019.
As of January 1, 2020, the following were the prefectures with the highest population of foreigners (Ministry of Internal Affairs, 2020):
|Prefecture
|Foreigner Population
|Tokyo
|13,834,925
|Kanagawa
|9,209,442
|Osaka
|8,849,635
|Aichi
|7,575,530
|Saitama
|7,390,054
|Chiba
|6,319,772
|Hyōgo
|5,549,568
|Hokkaido
|5,267,762
|Fukuoka
|5,129,841
|Shizuoka
|3,808,556
The data below is based on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’s Basic Resident Register Population Migration Report for 2020.
Our analysis is based on population movement of foreigners from outside to Japan and from Japan to foreign countries. It does not include data on foreigners moving within a prefecture or between prefectures.
Japan had a net gain in its resident foreigner population in 2020
In 2020, more foreigners moved to Japan than the number who left.
- 213,320 foreigners entered the country.
- 142,127 foreigners left the country.
- Net gain of 71,193 people.
The data above only includes people in the Basic Resident Register, which means that tourists and people on short-term visas are excluded.
Population gain was concentrated in certain cities and prefectures
Net resident foreign population gain (and loss) was concentrated in certain prefectures and cities.
The table below shows the net change in the number of resident foreigners who moved from a city or prefecture to a foreign country. Remember that it does not include the number of foreigners who moved within the prefecture (or city) or who moved to another prefecture or city!
Click on the links to see For Rent listings in that city or prefecture.
|City or Prefecture
|Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas
|Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan
|Net Change
|Hokkaido
|3,725
|5,777
|-2052
|Aomori
|629
|519
|110
|Iwate
|751
|565
|186
|Miyagi
|891
|1,580
|-689
|Akita
|285
|339
|-54
|Yamagata
|525
|563
|-38
|Fukushima
|1,391
|1,009
|382
|Ibaraki
|9,847
|3,481
|6366
|Tochigi
|4,376
|1,688
|2688
|Gunma
|4,862
|2,023
|2839
|Saitama
|12,341
|5,962
|6379
|Chiba
|19,009
|5,648
|13361
|Tokyo
|40,207
|29,103
|11104
|Kanagawa
|13,844
|9,908
|3936
|Niigata
|1,482
|1,779
|-297
|Toyama
|1,769
|1,004
|765
|Ishikawa
|1,746
|1,491
|255
|Fukui
|1,420
|1,161
|259
|Yamanashi
|1,566
|805
|761
|Nagano
|3,022
|3,265
|-243
|Gifu
|4,658
|2,437
|2221
|Shizuoka
|5,508
|4,422
|1086
|Aichi
|19,114
|12,318
|6796
|Mie
|3,954
|2,698
|1256
|Shiga
|2,449
|1,744
|705
|Kyoto
|1,988
|4,449
|-2461
|Osaka
|9,044
|9,072
|-28
|Hyogo
|7,057
|4,269
|2788
|Nara
|995
|637
|358
|Wakayama
|578
|319
|259
|Tottori
|519
|321
|198
|Shimane
|639
|695
|-56
|Okayama
|3,698
|1,680
|2018
|Hiroshima
|6,462
|3,556
|2906
|Yamaguchi
|1,549
|1,123
|426
|Tokushima
|912
|415
|497
|Kagawa
|1,712
|930
|782
|Ehime
|1,815
|1,380
|435
|Kochi
|505
|433
|72
|Fukuoka
|7,905
|4,066
|3839
|Saga
|724
|499
|225
|Nagasaki
|1,020
|1,122
|-102
|Kumamoto
|2,153
|1,435
|718
|Oita
|1,068
|1,386
|-318
|Miyazaki
|682
|548
|134
|Kagoshima
|1,216
|761
|455
|Okinawa
|1,708
|1,742
|-34
Which prefectures or cities had the most number of foreigners moving in from overseas?
The table ranks the Top 10 cities or prefectures with the highest number of foreigners moving-in from outside Japan. Tokyo, unsurprisingly, comes in number one. Aichi (the center of automotive manufacturing in Japan) was second. Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, the three prefectures surrounding Tokyo, round out the Top 5.
|Rank
|City or Prefecture
|Number of Foreigners Moving in from Overseas
|1
|Tokyo
|40,207
|2
|Aichi
|19,114
|3
|Chiba
|19,009
|4
|Kanagawa
|13,844
|5
|Saitama
|12,341
|6
|Ibaraki
|9,847
|7
|Osaka
|9,044
|8
|Fukuoka
|7,905
|9
|Hyogo
|7,057
|10
|Hiroshima
|6,462
Which cities or prefectures had the greatest net gain?
Nationwide, Chiba prefecture had the greatest net population gain of resident foreigners moving in from overseas, beating out Tokyo by over 2,000 people.
|Rank
|City or Prefecture
|Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas
|Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan
|Net Change
|1
|Chiba
|19,009
|5,648
|13,361
|2
|Tokyo
|40,207
|29,103
|11,104
|3
|Aichi
|19,114
|12,318
|6,796
|4
|Saitama
|12,341
|5,962
|6,379
|5
|Ibaraki
|9,847
|3,481
|6,366
|6
|Kanagawa
|13,844
|9,908
|3,936
|7
|Fukuoka
|7,905
|4,066
|3,839
|8
|Hiroshima
|6,462
|3,556
|2,906
|9
|Gunma
|4,862
|2,023
|2,839
|10
|Hyogo
|7,057
|4,269
|2,788
Which prefectures had the greatest net loss?
Twelve prefectures had a net loss in their resident foreign population.
Kyoto and Hokkaido each had a net negative change of over 2,000 resident foreigners. Osaka prefecture had the smallest net loss, at 28 people.
|Rank
|City or Prefecture
|Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas
|Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan
|Net Change
|1
|Kyoto
|1,988
|4,449
|-2,461
|2
|Hokkaido
|3,725
|5,777
|-2,052
|3
|Miyagi
|891
|1,580
|-689
|4
|Oita
|1,068
|1,386
|-318
|5
|Niigata
|1,482
|1,779
|-297
|6
|Nagano
|3,022
|3,265
|-243
|7
|Nagasaki
|1,020
|1,122
|-102
|8
|Shimane
|639
|695
|-56
|9
|Akita
|285
|339
|-54
|10
|Yamagata
|525
|563
|-38
|11
|Okinawa
|1,708
|1,742
|-34
|12
|Osaka
|9,044
|9,072
|-28
Detailed data for Tokyo 23 Wards
Although the 23 Wards of Tokyo had a net population gain in foreign residents, there were a few wards that had significant losses in the foreigner population.
|Area
|Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas
|Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan
|Net Change
|Tokyo
|40,207
|29,103
|11,104
|Tokyo (Western Cities)
|40,121
|29,042
|11,079
|Tokyo 23 Wards
|34,793
|23,816
|10,977
|Shinjuku Ward
|5,075
|2,314
|2,761
|Ota Ward
|1,422
|2,239
|-817
|Minato Ward
|2,366
|1,772
|594
|Setagaya Ward
|1,444
|1,367
|77
|Edogawa Ward
|2,706
|1,356
|1,350
|Toshima ward
|2,884
|1,318
|1,566
|Nerima Ward
|1,344
|1,255
|89
|Nakano Ward
|1,785
|1,249
|536
|Itabashi Ward
|1,844
|1,217
|627
|Suginami Ward
|1,266
|1,154
|112
|Koto Ward
|1,898
|1,148
|750
|Shibuya Ward
|1,148
|990
|158
|Bunkyo Ward
|989
|925
|64
|Adachi Ward
|445
|814
|-369
|Meguro Ward
|797
|684
|113
|Shinagawa Ward
|835
|664
|171
|Kita Ward
|1,667
|652
|1,015
|Katsushika Ward
|1,243
|646
|597
|Arakawa Ward
|5
|484
|-479
|Chuo Ward
|917
|465
|452
|Taito Ward
|1,323
|457
|866
|Sumida Ward
|914
|418
|496
|Chiyoda Ward
|476
|228
|248
|Tokyo Other Administrative Districts
|86
|61
|25
Sources：
- Population of Japan (as of January 1, 2021): Ministry of Internal Affairs, 人口推計の結果の概要
- Basic Resident Register (2020 Annual Report): Ministry of Internal Affairs, 住民基本台帳人口移動報告2020年令和２年結果
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan
Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021
Lead photo: iStock