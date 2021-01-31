Was there a foreigner population drain from Japan in 2020? If so, where?

In this post, we do a deep dive into population migration data to see whether the resident foreigner population of Japan grew or shrank in 2020 amidst the immigration shutdown and if so, where?

The short answer to this question is “No.” In 2020, the number of foreigners living in Japan grew for the eighth consecutive year, despite the immigration lockdown. As of June 2020, there were 2,885,904 foreigners in Japan with resident status. This number represents about 2.3% of the total population of Japan. In contrast, the population of Japanese citizens stood at 123,333,000 on August 1, 2020, a year-on-year drop of 0.44%, the eleventh consecutive year of decline.

The longer answer to the lead question is that there was a resident foreigner population decline due to migration outside Japan but it was concentrated in certain prefectures.

Notably, Chiba, Tokyo and Aichi prefectures had the highest net population gains in foreign residents moving from overseas.

Kyoto and Hokkaido had the highest net population loss in foreign residents moving (back) to a foreign country. In total, 12 prefectures had a net loss due to outbound immigration to a foreign country.

Please see the data and detailed analysis below.

Where do most foreigners live in Japan?

The majority of resident foreigners in Japan (about 84%) are from Asian countries, mainly China, South Korea, and Viet Nam.

Tokyo has the largest number of foreign residents, followed by Aichi, Osaka, Kanagawa, and Saitama, and these five prefectures alone account for 53.2% of the total.

About 32% of all resident foreigners live in just three areas: Tokyo, Nagoya prefecture, and Osaka. Toyota’s global headquarters is located in Aichi prefecture and it is also home to many auto parts manufacturers who employ foreign workers.

About 16.9% of all foreigners in Japan live in the Tokyo 23 Wards. After the 2011 mega-earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disasters, the foreign population of Tokyo fell temporarily but started to increase again in 2014 and has grown every year since then. Foreigners comprised 2.44% of Tokyo’s population in 2000 and 3.98% in 2019.

As of January 1, 2020, the following were the prefectures with the highest population of foreigners (Ministry of Internal Affairs, 2020):

Prefecture Foreigner Population Tokyo 13,834,925 Kanagawa 9,209,442 Osaka 8,849,635 Aichi 7,575,530 Saitama 7,390,054 Chiba 6,319,772 Hyōgo 5,549,568 Hokkaido 5,267,762 Fukuoka 5,129,841 Shizuoka 3,808,556

The data below is based on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’s Basic Resident Register Population Migration Report for 2020.

Our analysis is based on population movement of foreigners from outside to Japan and from Japan to foreign countries. It does not include data on foreigners moving within a prefecture or between prefectures.

Japan had a net gain in its resident foreigner population in 2020

In 2020, more foreigners moved to Japan than the number who left.

213,320 foreigners entered the country.

142,127 foreigners left the country.

Net gain of 71,193 people.

The data above only includes people in the Basic Resident Register, which means that tourists and people on short-term visas are excluded.

Population gain was concentrated in certain cities and prefectures

Net resident foreign population gain (and loss) was concentrated in certain prefectures and cities.

The table below shows the net change in the number of resident foreigners who moved from a city or prefecture to a foreign country. Remember that it does not include the number of foreigners who moved within the prefecture (or city) or who moved to another prefecture or city!

Click on the links to see For Rent listings in that city or prefecture.

City or Prefecture Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan Net Change Hokkaido 3,725 5,777 -2052 Aomori 629 519 110 Iwate 751 565 186 Miyagi 891 1,580 -689 Akita 285 339 -54 Yamagata 525 563 -38 Fukushima 1,391 1,009 382 Ibaraki 9,847 3,481 6366 Tochigi 4,376 1,688 2688 Gunma 4,862 2,023 2839 Saitama 12,341 5,962 6379 Chiba 19,009 5,648 13361 Tokyo 40,207 29,103 11104 Kanagawa 13,844 9,908 3936 Niigata 1,482 1,779 -297 Toyama 1,769 1,004 765 Ishikawa 1,746 1,491 255 Fukui 1,420 1,161 259 Yamanashi 1,566 805 761 Nagano 3,022 3,265 -243 Gifu 4,658 2,437 2221 Shizuoka 5,508 4,422 1086 Aichi 19,114 12,318 6796 Mie 3,954 2,698 1256 Shiga 2,449 1,744 705 Kyoto 1,988 4,449 -2461 Osaka 9,044 9,072 -28 Hyogo 7,057 4,269 2788 Nara 995 637 358 Wakayama 578 319 259 Tottori 519 321 198 Shimane 639 695 -56 Okayama 3,698 1,680 2018 Hiroshima 6,462 3,556 2906 Yamaguchi 1,549 1,123 426 Tokushima 912 415 497 Kagawa 1,712 930 782 Ehime 1,815 1,380 435 Kochi 505 433 72 Fukuoka 7,905 4,066 3839 Saga 724 499 225 Nagasaki 1,020 1,122 -102 Kumamoto 2,153 1,435 718 Oita 1,068 1,386 -318 Miyazaki 682 548 134 Kagoshima 1,216 761 455 Okinawa 1,708 1,742 -34

Which prefectures or cities had the most number of foreigners moving in from overseas?

The table ranks the Top 10 cities or prefectures with the highest number of foreigners moving-in from outside Japan. Tokyo, unsurprisingly, comes in number one. Aichi (the center of automotive manufacturing in Japan) was second. Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, the three prefectures surrounding Tokyo, round out the Top 5.

Rank City or Prefecture Number of Foreigners Moving in from Overseas 1 Tokyo 40,207 2 Aichi 19,114 3 Chiba 19,009 4 Kanagawa 13,844 5 Saitama 12,341 6 Ibaraki 9,847 7 Osaka 9,044 8 Fukuoka 7,905 9 Hyogo 7,057 10 Hiroshima 6,462

Which cities or prefectures had the greatest net gain?

Nationwide, Chiba prefecture had the greatest net population gain of resident foreigners moving in from overseas, beating out Tokyo by over 2,000 people.

Rank City or Prefecture Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan Net Change 1 Chiba 19,009 5,648 13,361 2 Tokyo 40,207 29,103 11,104 3 Aichi 19,114 12,318 6,796 4 Saitama 12,341 5,962 6,379 5 Ibaraki 9,847 3,481 6,366 6 Kanagawa 13,844 9,908 3,936 7 Fukuoka 7,905 4,066 3,839 8 Hiroshima 6,462 3,556 2,906 9 Gunma 4,862 2,023 2,839 10 Hyogo 7,057 4,269 2,788

Which prefectures had the greatest net loss?

Twelve prefectures had a net loss in their resident foreign population.

Kyoto and Hokkaido each had a net negative change of over 2,000 resident foreigners. Osaka prefecture had the smallest net loss, at 28 people.

Rank City or Prefecture Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan Net Change 1 Kyoto 1,988 4,449 -2,461 2 Hokkaido 3,725 5,777 -2,052 3 Miyagi 891 1,580 -689 4 Oita 1,068 1,386 -318 5 Niigata 1,482 1,779 -297 6 Nagano 3,022 3,265 -243 7 Nagasaki 1,020 1,122 -102 8 Shimane 639 695 -56 9 Akita 285 339 -54 10 Yamagata 525 563 -38 11 Okinawa 1,708 1,742 -34 12 Osaka 9,044 9,072 -28

Detailed data for Tokyo 23 Wards

Although the 23 Wards of Tokyo had a net population gain in foreign residents, there were a few wards that had significant losses in the foreigner population.

Area Number of Foreigners Moving to Japan from Overseas Number of Foreigners Moving Overseas from Japan Net Change Tokyo 40,207 29,103 11,104 Tokyo (Western Cities) 40,121 29,042 11,079 Tokyo 23 Wards 34,793 23,816 10,977 Shinjuku Ward 5,075 2,314 2,761 Ota Ward 1,422 2,239 -817 Minato Ward 2,366 1,772 594 Setagaya Ward 1,444 1,367 77 Edogawa Ward 2,706 1,356 1,350 Toshima ward 2,884 1,318 1,566 Nerima Ward 1,344 1,255 89 Nakano Ward 1,785 1,249 536 Itabashi Ward 1,844 1,217 627 Suginami Ward 1,266 1,154 112 Koto Ward 1,898 1,148 750 Shibuya Ward 1,148 990 158 Bunkyo Ward 989 925 64 Adachi Ward 445 814 -369 Meguro Ward 797 684 113 Shinagawa Ward 835 664 171 Kita Ward 1,667 652 1,015 Katsushika Ward 1,243 646 597 Arakawa Ward 5 484 -479 Chuo Ward 917 465 452 Taito Ward 1,323 457 866 Sumida Ward 914 418 496 Chiyoda Ward 476 228 248 Tokyo Other Administrative Districts 86 61 25

Sources：

Population of Japan (as of January 1, 2021): Ministry of Internal Affairs, 人口推計の結果の概要

Basic Resident Register (2020 Annual Report): Ministry of Internal Affairs, 住民基本台帳人口移動報告2020年令和２年結果

Lead photo: iStock