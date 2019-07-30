What are the most popular places for foreigners to live in Tokyo? 2019 By Nationality – North Americans – Part 2

In this article, we highlight the most popular residential areas in Tokyo among North Americans, which includes citizens of the US, Canada, Mexico, and Central American and Caribbean countries.

The data below comes from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government‘s register of foreign citizens residing in Tokyo.

What are the most popular wards for North Americans?

The numbers below in parentheses indicates the North American percentage of total foreigner population in Tokyo as a whole (551,683) and Europeans as a percentage of foreigners living in the 23 Wards (465,191)

Total number of North Americans in Tokyo Including Western Suburbs: 22,848 (4.1% of total foreigner population)

Total number of North Americans in 23 Wards: 18,816 (4.0% of foreigner population in 23 Wards)

Top 5 Most Popular Wards for North Americans living in Tokyo 23 Wards

Numbers in parentheses indicates the percentage of the total North American population (18,816) living in the indicated Ward.

About 53% of North Americans live in just five wards: Minato, Setagaya, Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Meguro. These are the same as the most popular places for Europeans living in Tokyo.

Minato Ward (19.8%) Setagaya Ward (11.3%) Shibuya Ward (8.7%) Shinjuku Ward (6.9%) Meguro Ward (6.3%)

For more on why Minato Ward is so popular with westerners living in Tokyo, please scroll to the bottom of the article.

Top 5 North American Nationalities living in Tokyo

Nationals from 23 North American countries live in Tokyo. In the data, “North America” includes Canada, the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The vast majority of North Americans are from the United States (81%). Together, the top two nationalities (Americans and Canadians) comprise about 95% of all North Americans living in Tokyo.

The Top 5 North American nationalities in Tokyo are:

United States (18,508, 81.0% of North Americans living in Tokyo) Canada (3,263, 14.3%) Mexico (640, 2.8%) Jamaica (108, 0.47%) Cuba (72, 0.32%)

Where do most Americans live in Tokyo?

About 55% of the American population (comprising of 18,508) in Tokyo is concentrated in five wards:

Minato Ward (21.4%) Setagaya Ward (11.2%) Shibuya Ward (9.1%) Shinjuku Ward (6.8%) Meguro Ward (6.4%)

Where do most Canadians live in Tokyo?

The Canadian population (in 3,263) Tokyo is more widely distributed among the 23 Wards and western suburbs, compared to where Americans live. About 52% of the Canadian population is concentrated in six wards:

Minato Ward (13.0%) Setagaya Ward (12.3%) Shinjuku Ward (7.8%) Shibuya Ward (7.6%) Meguro Ward (5.7%) Suginami Ward (5.7%) – Tie for 5th

Of note in the ranking is Suginami ward, which ties for 5th place in the Canadian list, but only comes in at #15 in the overall foreigner population list. Let’s zoom in a little on Suginami ward.

Suginami ward, which has a population of about 562,000) is in the western part of Tokyo and is bordered by Nerima Ward to the north, Nakano Ward (and a sliver of Shibuya Ward) to the east, and Setagaya Ward to the south. West of Suginami are the cities of Musashino and Mitaka.

Major train lines cutting through Suginami Ward include:

Suginami ward is a bit of a not-so-well-hidden gem in terms of low-cost of living and convenient access to central Tokyo.

Average rent in Suginami Ward for both studio and family-sized apartments is much lower than in Tokyo’s central wards.

Ogikubo, one of the major hub stations on the JR Chuo and Marunouchi lines is located in the center of Suginami ward. From Ogikubo station it is a 13-min direct line to Shinjuku.

On Real Estate Japan, you can find budget studio apartments for rent in Ogikubo starting from under ¥50,000 ($460) a month.

Nishi Ogikubo (just one station west of Ogikubo) is another popular station for people looking for reasonably priced apartments on the JR Chuo line.

Another well-known stop and popular residential station on the Chuo line is Koenji, which has a reputation among locals as a hub of alternative youth culture and budget eateries, Japanese-style coffee shops, and bars. From Koenji, it is a 10-minute direct ride to Shinjuku.

On Real Estate Japan, you can find budget studio apartments for rent in Koenji starting from under ¥50,000 ($460) a month.

For convenient access to Shibuya, stations along the Keio Inokashira line (which runs through Suginami Ward) are a good choice. The eastern terminus of the Keio Inokashira line is Shibuya. For example, from Eifukucho Station, it is a 13-minute direct ride to Shibuya. Shimokitazawa, popular with hip and artsy young Japanese and foreigners alike, is also a well-known stop on the Keio Inokashira line.

Where do most Mexicans live in Tokyo?

There are 640 citizens of Mexico living in the Tokyo metropolis, 525 of them in the Tokyo 23 Wards.

About 42% of the Mexican population of Tokyo live in five wards:

Minato Ward (10.9%) Setagaya Ward (9.9%) Meguro Ward (7.4%) Shinjuku Ward (7.2%) Shibuya Ward (6.5%)

Minato Ward is considered one of the 5 central Tokyo wards (Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shibuya, and Shinjuku) and includes:

Many of the city’s iconic landmarks (Tokyo Tower and the Rainbow Bridge)

Major hub stations (including Shinbashi and Shinagawa)

Premiere business districts (including Akasaka, Toranomon and Hamamatsucho)

Shopping and entertainment destinations (Roppongi Hills, Omotesando, Odaiba),

Many government buildings and embassies.

Minato also has many of the city’s most exclusive residential neighborhoods (including Roppongi Hills, Aoyama, Azabu, Shiba, Shirokane, and Takanawa).

