What consumers in Japan are buying with winter bonuses and as 2020 draws to a close

As the year of COVID-19 draws to a close and people in Japan look forward to the end-of-the year holidays, the Nikkei reports that sales of food, home electronics, and other comforts supporting nesting behavior are strong. Below we take a look at items that are in high demand as 2020 (finally) starts to wind down.

This Sunday (December 13th), is the first “bonus Sunday” since government offices and some private companies paid out winter bonuses to civil servants and employees, so retailers are keeping a close eye on what consumers might be willing to spend on. However, two factors may be working to dampen consumer confidence and demand. Nationwide, winter bonuses are down year-on-year due to the shellacking that the economy took this year; and second, coronavirus infection numbers are up, which has weighed on consumer sentiment.

Looking at data from JCB and other credit card companies, overall consumption slowed in the latter half of October and is down about 5.1% year-on-year as of early November. People are not exhibiting as strong nesting behavior as in the first wave of coronavirus infections; and are also more cautious, as the government pulls back on consumption stimulus measures.

Still, industry analysts say that there are signs that some consumers are willing to spend as 2020 winds down and especially to give themselves a few luxuries during the end-of-the-year holidays.

Food

All kinds of food, from humble ramen packs to high-end traditional New Year foods are apparently flying off the shelves.

With the number of coronavirus cases spiking, the government has called for people to refrain from traveling and to instead spend a quiet holiday at home. Consumers have apparently diverted their travel dreams into gourmet fare.

Christmas Cake

Many people are celebrating Christmas at home this year and reservations for Christmas cake have spiked as a result. Fujiya, Japan’s oldest nationwide chain of cake shops, reports that cake reservations from October 1st to December 10th have increased about 20% year-on-year, with many people splurging on higher-priced products.

The price of Christmas cake has also affected the wholesale price of strawberries, which is a de rigeur ingredient in traditional Japanese Christmas cake, which consists of a very light sponge cake, mounds of fresh whipped cream, and perfectly shaped, ruby red strawberries. A small Fujiya Christmas cake (about 14.5-cm in diameter) that serves four to five people is priced at about ¥3,900 (about $38 USD).

The wholesale price of “tochiotome” strawberries reportedly climbed 8% year-on-year at the Ota Ward wholesale market in Tokyo from December 4th to 10th. However, the wholesale price of “small cake products” is up much more, at about two to three times higher year-on-year, or about 700 to 1,000 yen.

Osechi ryouri

Osechi ryoryi (おせち料理) is traditional Japanese New Year’s foods. Some families prepare osechi ryori from scratch and others order some or all of these items from department stores and other gourmet purveyors.

Isetan Mitsukoshi, Takashimaya and Daimaru Matsuzakaya department stores have all reported that orders for osechi ryori sets have grown by double digits compared to last year. And people are not skimping on treating themselves to the finest. Orders for super luxurious osechi ryori sets priced at about ¥100,000 (about $961 USD) are booming.

Isetan Mistukoshi says that the number of osechi items meant for individual consumption have also increased by 1.5 times and have almost sold out; apparently, with hyper-awareness of proper hygiene, more families are loathe to order large shared platters.

Basic cooking ingredients

People have also turned to cooking to keep themselves occupied in these days of social distancing and demand for cooking ingredients is strong.

Kazunoko

The wholesale price of kazunoko (herring roe), which is indispensable for many traditional Japanese New Year dishes, is about 30% higher year-on-year. Apparently, there are twin causes: weak supply from North American fisheries affected by coronavirus shutdowns and spiking demand from consumer nesting behavior.

Ingredients for hot pot, including chicken!

Demand for ingredients used in hot pots is also strong. The wholesale price of domestic chicken thighs in the Tokyo area is about 675 yen per kilogram, which is about 15% higher than the same period last year.

Kikkoman, the soy sauce giant, reports that hot pot soup base pouches have also increased by about 50% year-on-year, from September to November.

Instant ramen

Sales of the “Sapporo Ichiban” brand of instant ramen from Sanyo Foods have increased by double digits, starting in April, and are continuing at the same torrid pace.

Big, high-end TVs

In November, even prior to the winter bonus season, sales of high-end OLED TVs at major consumer electronics retailers nationwide increased 2.1 times year-on-year. This has been helped by the fact that the retail price of OLED and LCD TVs have dropped by about 20 percent since the summer, giving them a sense of affordability. People are also having to replace their old TVs, since it has been almost ten years since Japan completely shifted to terrestrial digital broadcasting. Finally, many more families are streaming content and treating themselves to a better viewing experience.

Spending on big (55-inch and higher), high-end TVs is expected to increase this month.

Game consoles

Demand for the recently released PS5 is super hot and not seen to be cooling anytime soon. The PS5 costs between ¥40,000 (for the digital version without a disc drive) and ¥50,000 (about $480 USD) for the version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, but supply has not been able to keep up with demand.

Frustrated gamers (who haven’t been able to get their hands on a PS5) have apparently turned to buying the older PS4. Apparently, the average winning bid for a PS4 on Japanese auction sites rose by about 10 percent after the release of the PS5.

Humidifiers and air purifiers

With heightened interest in hygiene, demand for humidifiers and air purifiers is also up. These products sold at double the pace last November at Bic Camera; and is expected to continue at a high pace towards the end of the year.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, December 12, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead image: Bic Camera in Kagoshima, photo taken in 2011, stock photo via iStock

