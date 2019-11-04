In this article, we give an overview of the average salary in Tokyo.

What is the average salary in Tokyo?

The average annual salary in Tokyo for a full-time employee is ¥5,507,040 ($50,655).

($50,655). This works out to a monthly average of ¥458,920 ($5,044).

Why is the average salary in Tokyo higher than the national average?

The average annual salary in Japan for a full-time employee is ¥ 4,339,116 ($39,961).

($39,961). This is a monthly average of ¥361,593 ($3,330)

The average salary in Tokyo is about 27% higher than the national average.

Tokyo ranks number one in average salary among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The main reasons for Tokyo’s leading position are 1) the high concentration of companies in the capital and 2) the concentration of industries that pay higher than average salaries.

Where are average salaries higher than the national average?

Five prefectures have average salaries higher than the national average:

Tokyo Aichi Osaka Kanagawa Shiga

Average Monthly Salary by Prefecture in Japan (2018)

Source: Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Rank Prefecture Average

Monthly Salary

(JPY) Difference vs.

National Average All Japan 361,593 N/A 1 Tokyo 458,920 26.9% 2 Aichi 393,155 8.7% 3 Osaka 380,664 5.3% 4 Kanagawa 372,140 2.9% 5 Shiga 362,267 0.2% 6 Hiroshima 357,044 -1.3% 7 Tochigi 356,075 -1.5% 8 Okayama 350,770 -3.0% 9 Ibaraki 349,238 -3.4% 10 Ishikawa 344,862 -4.6% 11 Fukui 344,788 -4.6% 12 Fukuoka 343,861 -4.9% 13 Mie 341,886 -5.5% 14 Shizuoka 340,847 -5.7% 15 Nagano 340,807 -5.7% 16 Yamaguchi 338,811 -6.3% 17 Gunma 337,348 -6.7% 18 Toyama 336,661 -6.9% 19 Kyoto 332,049 -8.2% 20 Hyogo 331,485 -8.3% 21 Tokushima 329,933 -8.8% 22 Kagawa 328,103 -9.3% 23 Yamanashi 327,638 -9.4% 24 Fukushima 326,084 -9.8% 25 Gifu 323,042 -10.7% 26 Ehime 322,165 -10.9% 27 Kochi 321,313 -11.1% 28 Chiba 318,346 -12.0% 29 Oita 316,584 -12.4% 30 Kumamoto 315,678 -12.7% 31 Niigata 315,548 -12.7% 32 Miyagi 315,453 -12.8% 33 Tottori 314,159 -13.1% 34 Shimane 313,725 -13.2% 35 Wakayama 309,987 -14.3% 36 Yamagata 306,152 -15.3% 37 Saga 304,464 -15.8% 38 Nagasaki 304,285 -15.8% 39 Saitama 300,332 -16.9% 40 Nara 298,363 -17.5% 41 Miyazaki 296,865 -17.9% 42 Akita 296,442 -18.0% 43 Hokkaido 295,020 -18.4% 44 Iwate 293,641 -18.8% 45 Aomori 281,820 -22.1% 46 Okinawa 280,554 -22.4% 47 Kagoshima 275,577 -23.8%

What are the averages by industry?

Of course, average salary varies by industry. The Top 10 best paying industries in Tokyo are:

Finance and insurance Electricity, gas, heat supply, water Scientific research, professional and technical services Manufacturing Construction Information and communications Services (Overlapping industries) Transport and postal activities Real estate and goods rental and leasing Wholesale and retail trade

People working in finance and insurance earn an average monthly salary of ¥669,691 ($6,167).

What about bonuses?

The amounts above do not include semi- and annual bonuses, which can be a significant component of total salary in some industries. We will cover average bonuses in a follow up post.

What is average salary by gender?

The Ministry of Labor does not breakdown average salary for gender by prefecture. For reference, below is data from a private survey conducted by a recruiting company (DODA) in 2017.

Average annual salary increases by age group, but there is a significant gender gap across age groups. The average annual salary for a person in their twenties is ¥3,540,000 ($32,182). The average salary for a 20-something man is ¥3,740,000 ($34,000), while the average salary for a 20-something woman is ¥500,000 less, at ¥3,240,000 ($29,455).

Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare survey data, 2018 (in Japanese)

