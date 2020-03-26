What people in Tokyo are Stockpiling After Gov Koike’s Request to Avoid Nonessential Outings

As reported by JapanToday, many people stocked up on daily necessities Thursday after Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike requested the capital’s residents to avoid nonessential outings in the wake of a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections.
What were people stocking up on? Below we share photos of supermarket shelves from a few locations around Tokyo. It seems that people were stocking up on instant, frozen, and other non-perishable foods.
One staff member of Real Estate Japan observed in the supermarkets they visited that “Mostly it’s instant ramen, eggs, pasta noodles, rice, bread, and premade curry that are out of stock right now. Meat was a little low at one of the supermarkets I went to.”
People queuing to enter an OK Supermarket, Koenji, Tokyo. March 26, 2020. Photo: Real Estate Japan
Instant Ramen
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. Shelves half empty of bagged instant ramen. The sign says that people are limited to one bag per family. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Ready-to-eat Curry
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. (Center) Shelves almost empty of ready-to-eat curry. (Left) Shelf to the left shows many packs of curry roux blocks available. (Right) Shelf to the right shows many packs of stir-fry kits available. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Frozen Food
A supermarket frozen foods section in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. Shelves almost empty of frozen food items. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Pasta and Pasta Sauce
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. (Center) Shelves almost empty of dried pasta and pasta sauces. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Eggs
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. (Center) Shelves almost empty of eggs. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Canned Foods
SEIYU Supermarket in Koenji, Tokyo. Shelves half empty of canned tuna and other canned fish. March 25, 2020. Photo: Real Estate Japan
OK Supermarket, Koenji Tokyo. Shelves half empty of canned fish products. March 25, 2020. Photo: Real Estate Japan
Bread
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. (Center) Shelves half empty of sliced bread. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Rice
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. (Center) Shelves almost empty of rice. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Shredded Cheese
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. Shelves half empty of shredded cheese. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi
Toilet Paper
Around Tokyo for weeks, toilet paper has quickly sold out in stores, as soon as shelves are re-stocked, not just in the last few days.
A supermarket shelf in Tabata, Kita Ward, Tokyo. Shelves empty of toilet paper. March 26, 2020. Photo: Scott Kouchi