What people in Tokyo are Stockpiling After Gov Koike’s Request to Avoid Nonessential Outings

As reported by JapanToday, many people stocked up on daily necessities Thursday after Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike requested the capital’s residents to avoid nonessential outings in the wake of a spike in the number of new coronavirus infections.

What were people stocking up on? Below we share photos of supermarket shelves from a few locations around Tokyo. It seems that people were stocking up on instant, frozen, and other non-perishable foods.

One staff member of Real Estate Japan observed in the supermarkets they visited that “Mostly it’s instant ramen, eggs, pasta noodles, rice, bread, and premade curry that are out of stock right now. Meat was a little low at one of the supermarkets I went to.”

Instant Ramen

Ready-to-eat Curry

Frozen Food

Pasta and Pasta Sauce

Eggs

Canned Foods

Bread

Rice

Shredded Cheese

Toilet Paper

Around Tokyo for weeks, toilet paper has quickly sold out in stores, as soon as shelves are re-stocked, not just in the last few days.