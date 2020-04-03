What’s Closed This Weekend in Tokyo: April 4th & 5th

Japan has not declared a state of emergency in response to an increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Tokyo, but many major retailers have heeded the call to help urge people to avoid nonessential outings.

Almost all supermarkets are open in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures, though some are operating on shortened hours.

However, many department stores, large commercial complexes, and brand name retailers will be temporarily closed this weekend (April 4th & 5th). Many department stores have already announced that they will also be temporarily closed next weekend.

Below is an incomplete list of supermarkets, retailers, and large commercial complexes that will be temporarily closed or operating on shortened hours on April 4th and 5th.

Supermarkets: Mostly open, some with shortened hours

Almost all supermarkets in greater Tokyo are open, although some are operating on shortened hours. Below are store hours for the main chains in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures. Text links will take you to the official site (in Japanese, unless otherwise indicated).

Supermarkets operated by the AEON group, including AEON, My Basket, and Daiei are all operating on regular hours.

Open and operating on regular hours.

April 4th & 5th: All 13 specialty Ito Yokado stores located in Ario shopping centers in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama will be closed.

All other Ito Yokado stores open but some on shortened hours. Individual store hours vary. Clothing/daily life goods floor for some stores will close at 6PM and food floors will close at 8PM. Individual store hour list here (in Japanese).

From April, all stores open with shortened hours. Most stores open at 10AM and close between 9PM and 10PM.

Hours vary by store. See individual store hours here (in Japanese).

Most stores in Tokyo open from 10AM (instead of regular time of 9AM or 9:30AM) to regular closing time (depending on store, usually between 10PM and midnight).

Hours vary by store. See individual store hours here (in Japanese).

All open and operating on regular hours.

All open and operating on regular hours.

All open and operating on regular hours.

April 4th & 5th and April 11th & 12th: Open with hortened hours for some stores.

Hours vary by store. See individual store hours here (in Japanese).

All open and operating on regular hours.

Takanodai (Nerima Ward, Tokyo) store re-opened after temporarily closing on April 1st when a store employee was found to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The case was reported to health authorities and the store was disinfected before re-opening.

April 4th & 5th and April 11th & 12th: Open with shortened hours (closing at 10PM instead of 10:30PM).

Major commercial complexes: Many closed

Below is an incomplete list of major commercial complexes in Tokyo which will be temporarily closed this weekend.

April 4th & 5th: Closed

Except for Precce Premium, Seven Eleven, Tomod’s

Grand Hyatt Tokyo: Open

TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills: Closed April 4th and 5th.

Open: Grand Food Hall, K-RIVER Pharmacy (*), Seijo Ishii, Tomod’s, NATURAL LAWSON, Family Mart, LINCOS, Roppongi Hills Clinic (*), Roppongi Hills Nishibori Dental Office (*), The Sawayaka Shinkin Bank ATM, Seven Bank ATMs, Mizuho Bank ATMs, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ATMs. Stores marked with asterisk are closed on Sundays.

All other stores and shops in Roppongi Hills are closed April 4th and 5th.

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 4th & 5th: Closed except for some stores

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 11th & 12th: Closed

April 4th & 5th: Closed except for some stores

April 11th & 12th: Closed except for some stores

Department stores: Many closed

Below is an incomplete list of department stores that will be temporarily closed this weekend.

April 4th & 5th: Closed except for food floors.

Shinjuku Store

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 11th & 12th: Closed

All locations in Tokyo

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 11th & 12th: Closed

Locations in surrounding prefectures

April 4th & 5th: Closed, except for food floors

April 11th & 12th: Closed, except for food floors

Ginza Store

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 11th & 12th: Closed

April 4th & 5th: Closed

Food floors open 10:30AM to 6PM

April 4th & 5th: Closed

April 11th & 12th: Closed

Shinjuku store

April 4th & 5th: Closed

Food floors open from 11AM to 6PM

April 4th & 5th: Closed

Food floors open from 11AM to 6PM

Major retail chains: Some closed

Below is an incomplete list of some major retail chains and restaurants/coffee shops that will be closed this weekend.

Starbucks: Closed April 4th & 5th. Starting on April 6th, locations in Tokyo will close at 7PM.

UNIQLO: 98 shops throughout Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama will be closed on April 4th & 5th.

MUJI: Many stores closed in Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama on April 4th & 5th. Store list here (in Japanese).

Bookstores: A few closed

Most major bookstore chains are open this weekend.

Maruzen

Maruzen & Junkudo Shibuya: 4th & 5th and April 11th & 12th — Closed

Maruzen Honten (Marunouchi): Open

Maruzen Nihonbashi: Open

Tsutaya

Open and operating on regular hours.

Open, but some stores operating on shortened hours.

Individual store hours vary.

City Parks & Municipal Recreation Areas: Closed

Sports facilities and barbecue areas at all parks operated by the Tokyo metropolitan government will be closed from March 28th to April 12th.

