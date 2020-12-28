What’s open during the 2020-2021 New Year Holidays in Tokyo

Below we summarize the key changes to know about for the 2020-2021 New Year holidays in Tokyo. Unlike “normal” years, trains and subways will not be running late-night service on New Year’s Eve and some supermarkets will not be open on New Year’s day to give their workers a break after a long, long 2020.

Please plan ahead and have a safe and happy holiday!

Train and Subway Lines

JR East, Tokyo Metro, Toei Subway, Keisei Railway, Enoshima Electric Railway, Keikyu Railway, Keio Railway and Tokyo Monorail will not run their usual late-night service on New Year’s Eve.

For example, the last train on the Yamanote line on December 31st from Shinagawa towards Shinjuku is at 12:38AM and from Shinagawa towards Ueno is at 12:26AM. Service on January 1 from Shinagawa towards Shinjuku will start at 04:43AM and from Shinagawa towards Ueno will start at 04:33AM.

JR West, which serves western Honshu, has also cancelled late-night service on New Year’s Eve.

Convenience stores

◯：Open

△: Some branches open or open with shortened hours

12/30 12/31 1/1 1/2 1/3 Notes Lawson △ △ △ △ △ About 90 stores nationwide are scheduled to be

closed or to operate on shortened hours. Family Mart, 7 Eleven ◯ ◯ ◯ ◯ ◯ Will be open. Family Mart will send staff from HQ

to staff franchises with a shortage of workers.

Supermarkets

12/30 12/31 1/1 1/2 1/3 Notes Summit, Yaoko Marketplace,

Inageya ◯ ◯ Closed Closed Closed Majority of branches will be closed from 1/1 to 1/3 Life ◯ ◯ Closed Closed ◯ All branches will be closed 1/1 to 1/2 Izumiya ◯ ◯ Closed △ ◯ About 80% of stores will be closed 1/1.

Some branches will be closed 1/2 Itoyokado ◯ ◯ △ ◯ ◯ Some branches will be closed 1/1 Aeon ◯ ◯ ◯ ◯ ◯ All branches will be open National Azabu ◯ ◯ Closed Closed Closed Will be closed 1/1 to 1/3 Seijo Ishii ◯ ◯ △ △ ◯ Almost all branches in Tokyo will be closed on 1/1

and some will be closed on 1/2. Please check official

site for branch schedule. MEIDI-YA ◯ ◯ △ △ ◯ Almost all branches will be closed 1/1 and some

will be closed on 1/2. Please check official site

for branch schedule.

Department stores

As is usual, major department stores will be closed January 1st and will re-open for the new year on January 2nd.

For those hoping to score a department store lucky bag (福袋), please be aware that many department stores have significantly cut back on in-person sales of lucky bags, which usually starts on January 2nd. You may still be able to buy lucky bags by ordering them ahead of time online.

Major buildings and shopping complexes

It’s best to check ahead if you’re planning an outing on New Year’s to any of Tokyo’s big commercial complexes, as hours do seem to vary depending on the venue. For example:

Theme parks

Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan usually hold huge New Year’s Eve events but both theme parks have cancelled this year’s celebrations due to the coronavirus.

Banks and ATMs

Service windows at most mega banks, such as Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ, will be closed from Thursday, December 31st to Sunday, January 4th. The first day of business in 2021 will be Monday, January 4th.

ATMs will be open and operating on usual holiday schedule.

Real estate agencies

Many real estate agencies will be closed during the New Year holidays. Working days vary by agency but many agents will be closed from December 31st to January 3rd; other agencies may be closed the entire first week of January, following the government’s request for companies to extend the New Year’s holidays to help keep infection numbers down. For this reason, some agents may not be able to reply to your inquiries right away. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.

