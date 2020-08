Where foreigners live in Japan: Ranking of Top 100 Cities and Wards

In this post, we give an overview of the top 100 cities and wards where resident foreigners live in Japan. This ranking is based on Ministry of Justice data as of December 2019, which is the latest available survey.

How many foreigners live in Japan?

As of December 2019, there were 2,933,137 foreigners in Japan with resident status. Of these, 1,318,483 (or about 45%) live in the Top 100 cities and wards. The majority of resident foreigners in Japan (2,461,731 or about 84%) are from Asian countries, mainly China, South Korea, and Viet Nam.

Where do most foreigners live in Japan?

About 32% of all resident foreigners live in just three areas: Tokyo, Nagoya prefecture, and Osaka. Toyota’s global headquarters is located in Aichi prefecture and it is also home to many auto parts manufacturers who employ foreign workers.

About 16.9% of all foreigners live in the Tokyo 23 Wards, and eight of the Top 10 spots in the ranking are taken by Tokyo Wards. The only ward in Tokyo that isn’t in the Top 100 is Chiyoda, which is where many government and administrative buildings are centered, so it does not have a high resident population to begin with.

Municipalities in Japan with the Highest Number of Resident Foreigners Total number of foreigners living in Top 100 municipalities = 1,318,483 Total number of resident foreigners in Japan = 2,933,137 Analysis based on data from Ministry of Justice, December 2019 Survey

Area Number of Foreign Residents As % of Top 100 As % of Total Foreign Residents Tokyo (23 Wards + Western Suburbs) 516,882 39.2% 17.6% Tokyo 23 Wards Only 496,301 37.6% 16.9% Nagoya (including Aichi) 143,952 4.9% 10.9% Osaka 115,659 8.8% 3.9% Aichi 102,655 7.8% 3.5% Kanagawa (including Yokohama) 97,653 3.3% 3.3% Chiba 79,324 6.0% 2.7% Saitama 78,379 5.9% 2.7%

Top 100 Ranking

Top 100 Ranking of Where Resident Foreigners Live in Japan By City and Ward Source: Japan Ministry of Justice, Resident Foreigner Survey Data (December 2019) Click on the Ward Name in the “City or Ward” Column for an in-depth area guide. Click on the links in the right-hand column to see apartments currently available in this area.

Source: Ministry of Justice, Resident Foreigner Data (December 2019), in Japanese

