Which businesses and services will be asked to close in Tokyo? Requested, Not Requested and May Be requested List

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will announce today (April 10th) which types of businesses, industries, schools, and other facilities that the city will request to close in line with the COVID-19 state-of-emergency.

Restaurants and izakaya (Japanese-style pubs) will not be asked to close, although the government had originally considered it. Instead, eating and drinking establishments will be asked to limit their hours to between 5AM and 8PM and to cut off alcohol service at 7PM. Department stores, home centers (DIY stores), beauty salons, and barber shops were also on the initial list slated for a closure request, but were removed because of the perceived economic impact and disruption to peoples’ lives.

Below are the businesses, industries, facilities, schools and transportation services that will be requested to close; not requested to close; or may be requested to close.

Businesses, services, and schools deemed to be essential to “life infrastructure” will not be asked to close. These include supermarkets, hospitals, and pharmacies, but will also include barber shops and DIY stores, as mentioned above.

Japan’s state-of-emergency declaration has no enforcement mechanism and no penalties for companies that do not comply; but it is thought that a strong sense of social obligation and obedience to authority will cause many businesses to follow government requests.

Will be requested to close

Tokyo will request the businesses below to close, as part of the COVID-19 state-of-emergency measures.

Will Not be Requested to Close

The businesses, hospitals, schools, facilities, transportation services, etc. below will NOT be requested to close.

May be requested to close

Nursery schools and senior care facilities MAY BE requested to close, depending on the type.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, April 9, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: Yurakucho, Tokyo, 2012, iStock stock photo