Which cities in Japan had the biggest declines and gains in foreigner population in 2021?

In this post, we give an overview of the cities and wards where resident foreigners live in Japan and which cities in the top 100 lost and gained the greatest number of foreigners.

The rankings below are based on data from the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, as of June 2021.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Japan closed its borders to new immigration starting in mid-2020 and all of 2021, with intermittent and short-lived periods when it allowed some entry of foreigners with resident visas. Currently, almost all foreigners are barred from entry, with the exception of those who have existing residence visas or on a case-by-base humanitarian grounds.

Starting March 1st, Japan started to ease border controls and currently, the Immigration Agency allows 7,000 foreigners a day into the country, mostly students and business people. However, tourists are still barred from visiting Japan.

As of June 2021, there were 2,823,565 foreigners living in Japan with resident status. This was a decline of about 3.7% compared to December 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.

Foreigner population of Japan in June 2021 versus December 2019 June 2021 Dec 2019 % Change Foreign population of Top 100 cities with most foreign residents 1,246,123 1,318,483 -5.5% Total population of all foreign residents in Japan 2,823,565 2,933,137 -3.7%

Of the Top 100 cities and wards in Japan with the highest number of residents foreigners, 78 had fewer foreigners in June 2021 than December 2019.

Which cities lost the greatest number of foreign residents?

Here are some key takeaways from the data:

The Tokyo 23 Wards, as a whole, with the highest population in Japan of foreign residents in June 2021 (451,621), also had the greatest absolute decrease in foreign resident population, of 45,755 people.

Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo had the greatest absolute loss of foreign residents, down 7,409 versus the population in December 2019.

In percentage terms, Minami Ward, Nagoya, had the greatest decrease, at -33.7%, while Nakano, Shinjuku, and Naka Wards in Tokyo each had drops of about 17% in foreigner population.

Rank

Population Loss

June 2021 v.

Dec 2019 Rank in Top 100

Cities with Highest

# of Foreign Residents City or Ward City or Prefecture # of Foreign Residents in June 2021 # of Foreign Residents in Dec 2021 Difference 1 3 Shinjuku Tokyo 36,090 43,499 -7,409 2 8 Toshima Tokyo 25,455 30,262 -4,807 3 22 Nakano Tokyo 16,894 20,526 -3,632 4 97 Minami Nagoya 6,328 9,545 -3,217 5 25 Suginami Tokyo 16,193 18,999 -2,806 6 7 Itabashi Tokyo 26,610 29,333 -2,723 7 17 Minato Tokyo 18,817 21,512 -2,695 8 2 Edogawa Tokyo 36,776 39,392 -2,616 9 13 Nerima Tokyo 19,704 22,067 -2,363 10 12 Kita Tokyo 21,983 23,978 -1,995 11 59 Naka Nagoya 8,888 10,756 -1,868 12 11 Setagaya Tokyo 22,121 23,965 -1,844 13 9 Ota Tokyo 24,202 26,026 -1,824 14 43 Bunkyo Tokyo 10,197 11,995 -1,798 15 19 Arakawa Tokyo 18,110 19,684 -1,574 16 26 Taito Tokyo 14,567 16,091 -1,524 17 24 Naka Yokohama 16,401 17,884 -1,483 18 39 Shibuya Tokyo 10,430 11,832 -1,402 19 10 Katsushika Tokyo 22,293 23,630 -1,337 20 5 Koto Tokyo 30,785 32,075 -1,290 21 57 Hakata Fukuoka 8,898 10,155 -1,257 22 29 Shinagawa Tokyo 13,349 14,482 -1,133 23 6 Ikuno Ward Osaka 27,264 28,395 -1,131 24 18 Toyota City Aichi 18,144 19,274 -1,130 25 87 Sakyo Ward Kyoto 7,084 8,101 -1,017 26 60 Fushimi Ward Kyoto 8,834 9,825 -991 27 4 Adachi Tokyo 33,824 34,730 -906 28 84 Kita Ward Okayama 7,143 8,048 -905 29 32 Sumida Tokyo 12,419 13,300 -881 30 20 Ichikawa City Chiba 17,505 18,303 -798 31 52 Meguro Tokyo 9,267 10,061 -794 32 31 Chuo Ward Kobe 12,793 13,553 -760 33 47 Fukuyama City Hiroshima 9,648 10,335 -687 34 23 Kawasaki Ward Kawasaki 16,631 17,273 -642 35 15 Toyohashi City Aichi 18,939 19,564 -625 36 54 Naniwa Ward Osaka 9,108 9,727 -619 37 80 Toyama City Toyama 7,269 7,883 -614 38 33 Okazaki City Aichi 12,325 12,895 -570 39 58 Tsu City Mie 8,898 9,466 -568 40 51 Gifu City Gifu 9,316 9,880 -564 41 45 Tsukuba City Ibaraki 9,963 10,514 -551 42 72 Higashi Hiroshima City Hiroshima 7,552 8,087 -535 43 88 Higashiyodogawa Ward Osaka 7,060 7,535 -475 44 49 Utsunomiya City Tochigi 9,479 9,943 -464 45 41 Higashi Ward Fukuoka 10,305 10,755 -450 46 37 Minami Ward Yokohama 10,760 11,199 -439 47 63 Hirano Ward Osaka 8,339 8,772 -433 48 86 Higashinari Ward Osaka 7,104 7,491 -387 49 64 Kani City Gifu 8,164 8,544 -380 50 48 Naka Ward Hamamatsu 9,641 10,010 -369 51 62 Chuo Tokyo 8,533 8,862 -329 52 96 Chuo Ward Chiba 6,631 6,955 -324 53 90 Kohoku Ward Yokohama 7,017 7,314 -297 54 44 Nishio City Aichi 10,181 10,470 -289 55 56 Chuo Ward Osaka 8,972 9,256 -284 56 75 Toda City Saitama 7,489 7,766 -277 57 27 Tsurumi Ward Yokohama 13,909 14,185 -276 58 78 Kanagawa Ward Yokohama 7,402 7,676 -274 59 1 Kawaguchi Saitama 38,962 39,217 -255 60 70 Anjo City Aichi 7,838 8,090 -252 61 30 Hachioji Tokyo 13,264 13,511 -247 62 65 Oizumi-cho, Ora-gun Gunma 8,133 8,367 -234 63 38 Yokkaichi Mie 10,512 10,745 -233 64 92 Nagata Ward Kobe 6,967 7,143 -176 65 16 Higashi Osaka City Osaka 18,861 19,029 -168 66 69 Kasugai City Aichi 7,869 8,034 -165 67 21 Matsudo City Chiba 17,407 17,536 -129 68 36 Himeji City Hyogo 11,486 11,605 -119 69 50 Minato Ward Nagoya 9,428 9,545 -117 70 83 Nakagawa Ward Nagoya 7,172 7,287 -115 71 14 Funabashi City Chiba 19,065 19,174 -109 72 74 Yodogawa Ward Osaka 7,496 7,593 -97 73 42 Komaki City Aichi 10,233 10,288 -55 74 67 Atsugi City Kanagawa 7,942 7,982 -40 75 82 Nishinomiya City Hyogo 7,229 7,251 -22 76 68 Yao City Osaka 7,906 7,926 -20 77 76 Mihama Ward Chiba 7,428 7,445 -17 78 35 Amagasaki City Hyogo 11,998 12,002 -4

Which cities gained the greatest number of foreign residents?

The cities and wards below gained population June 2021 compared to December 2019.

19 municipalities in the Top 100 cities with the highest number of foreign residents gained more foreign residents.

3 municipalities which were not in Top 100 list in December 2019, climbed to the Top 100 in June 2021: Minami Ward in the city of Sagmihara, Ichikawa in Chiba Prefecture, and Tokorozawa in Saitama

Rank

Population Gain

June 2021 v.

Dec 2019 Rank in Top 100

Cities with Highest

Resident Foreigner

Population City or Ward City or Prefecture # of Foreign Residents in June 2021 # of Foreign Residents in Dec 2019 Difference 1 66 Soka Saitama 8,112 7,677 435 2 40 Nishinari Ward Osaka 10,327 9,935 392 3 73 Maebashi City Gunma 7,544 7,264 280 4 79 Machida Tokyo 7,333 7,070 263 5 28 Isesaki City Gunma 13,810 13,595 215 6 53 Kawagoe City Saitama 9,164 8,971 193 7 34 Ota City Gunma 12,160 11,970 190 8 77 Yamato City Kanagawa 7,421 7,281 140 9 94 Higashinada Ward Kobe 6,638 6,505 133 10 71 Warabi City Saitama 7,660 7,533 127 11 91 Oyama City Tochigi 7,017 6,942 75 12 89 Ichinomiya City Aichi 7,036 6,965 71 13 61 Iwata City Shizuoka 8,753 8,703 50 14 55 Suzuka City Mie 8,984 8,936 48 15 93 Kurashiki City Okayama 6,887 6,840 47 16 85 Toyokawa City Aichi 7,115 7,075 40 17 81 Koshigaya City Saitama 7,247 7,215 32 18 46 Kashiwa City Chiba 9,928 9,911 17 19 94 Fujisawa City Kanagawa 6,864 6,859 5 N/A 98 Minami Ward, Sagamihara City Sagamihara 6,317 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A N/A 99 Ichihara City Chiba 6,317 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A N/A 100 Tokorozawa City Saitama 6,290 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A

Sources:

Population of Japan, June 2021, Japan Statistics Bureau (PDF in Japanese)

Statistics on resident foreigner population of Japan, June 2021, e-State Portal Site of Official Statistics of Japan (in Japanese)

You may also be interested in

You may also be interested in

Tokyo share houses: How much can you save by staying at a share house?

How to rent an apartment in Japan from overseas

What should I budget to move to Japan?

What documents do you need to rent an apartment in Japan?

How much you should budget for move-in costs to rent an apartment in Japan?

What Japanese real estate agents want foreigners to know about renting an apartment in Japan

Questions your real estate agent will ask when you’re renting in Japan

How to find a pet-friendly apartment in Japan

Translation of Japanese apartment lease application – Japanese- English Cheat Sheet

Lead photo: Nagoya skyline via iStock 486880765