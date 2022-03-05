Which cities in Japan had the biggest declines and gains in foreigner population in 2021?

In this post, we give an overview of the cities and wards where resident foreigners live in Japan and which cities in the top 100 lost and gained the greatest number of foreigners.
The rankings below are based on data from the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, as of June 2021.
In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Japan closed its borders to new immigration starting in mid-2020 and all of 2021, with intermittent and short-lived periods when it allowed some entry of foreigners with resident visas. Currently, almost all foreigners are barred from entry, with the exception of those who have existing residence visas or on a case-by-base humanitarian grounds.
Starting March 1st, Japan started to ease border controls and currently, the Immigration Agency allows 7,000 foreigners a day into the country, mostly students and business people. However, tourists are still barred from visiting Japan.
As of June 2021, there were 2,823,565 foreigners living in Japan with resident status. This was a decline of about 3.7% compared to December 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.
|Foreigner population of Japan in June 2021 versus December 2019
|June 2021
|Dec 2019
|% Change
|Foreign population of Top 100 cities with most foreign residents
|1,246,123
|1,318,483
|-5.5%
|Total population of all foreign residents in Japan
|2,823,565
|2,933,137
|-3.7%
Of the Top 100 cities and wards in Japan with the highest number of residents foreigners, 78 had fewer foreigners in June 2021 than December 2019.
Which cities lost the greatest number of foreign residents?
Here are some key takeaways from the data:
- The Tokyo 23 Wards, as a whole, with the highest population in Japan of foreign residents in June 2021 (451,621), also had the greatest absolute decrease in foreign resident population, of 45,755 people.
- Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo had the greatest absolute loss of foreign residents, down 7,409 versus the population in December 2019.
- In percentage terms, Minami Ward, Nagoya, had the greatest decrease, at -33.7%, while Nakano, Shinjuku, and Naka Wards in Tokyo each had drops of about 17% in foreigner population.
|Rank
Population Loss
June 2021 v.
Dec 2019
|Rank in Top 100
Cities with Highest
# of Foreign Residents
|City or Ward
|City or Prefecture
|# of Foreign
Residents in
June 2021
|# of Foreign
Residents in
Dec 2021
|Difference
|1
|3
|Shinjuku
|Tokyo
|36,090
|43,499
|-7,409
|2
|8
|Toshima
|Tokyo
|25,455
|30,262
|-4,807
|3
|22
|Nakano
|Tokyo
|16,894
|20,526
|-3,632
|4
|97
|Minami
|Nagoya
|6,328
|9,545
|-3,217
|5
|25
|Suginami
|Tokyo
|16,193
|18,999
|-2,806
|6
|7
|Itabashi
|Tokyo
|26,610
|29,333
|-2,723
|7
|17
|Minato
|Tokyo
|18,817
|21,512
|-2,695
|8
|2
|Edogawa
|Tokyo
|36,776
|39,392
|-2,616
|9
|13
|Nerima
|Tokyo
|19,704
|22,067
|-2,363
|10
|12
|Kita
|Tokyo
|21,983
|23,978
|-1,995
|11
|59
|Naka
|Nagoya
|8,888
|10,756
|-1,868
|12
|11
|Setagaya
|Tokyo
|22,121
|23,965
|-1,844
|13
|9
|Ota
|Tokyo
|24,202
|26,026
|-1,824
|14
|43
|Bunkyo
|Tokyo
|10,197
|11,995
|-1,798
|15
|19
|Arakawa
|Tokyo
|18,110
|19,684
|-1,574
|16
|26
|Taito
|Tokyo
|14,567
|16,091
|-1,524
|17
|24
|Naka
|Yokohama
|16,401
|17,884
|-1,483
|18
|39
|Shibuya
|Tokyo
|10,430
|11,832
|-1,402
|19
|10
|Katsushika
|Tokyo
|22,293
|23,630
|-1,337
|20
|5
|Koto
|Tokyo
|30,785
|32,075
|-1,290
|21
|57
|Hakata
|Fukuoka
|8,898
|10,155
|-1,257
|22
|29
|Shinagawa
|Tokyo
|13,349
|14,482
|-1,133
|23
|6
|Ikuno Ward
|Osaka
|27,264
|28,395
|-1,131
|24
|18
|Toyota City
|Aichi
|18,144
|19,274
|-1,130
|25
|87
|Sakyo Ward
|Kyoto
|7,084
|8,101
|-1,017
|26
|60
|Fushimi Ward
|Kyoto
|8,834
|9,825
|-991
|27
|4
|Adachi
|Tokyo
|33,824
|34,730
|-906
|28
|84
|Kita Ward
|Okayama
|7,143
|8,048
|-905
|29
|32
|Sumida
|Tokyo
|12,419
|13,300
|-881
|30
|20
|Ichikawa City
|Chiba
|17,505
|18,303
|-798
|31
|52
|Meguro
|Tokyo
|9,267
|10,061
|-794
|32
|31
|Chuo Ward
|Kobe
|12,793
|13,553
|-760
|33
|47
|Fukuyama City
|Hiroshima
|9,648
|10,335
|-687
|34
|23
|Kawasaki Ward
|Kawasaki
|16,631
|17,273
|-642
|35
|15
|Toyohashi City
|Aichi
|18,939
|19,564
|-625
|36
|54
|Naniwa Ward
|Osaka
|9,108
|9,727
|-619
|37
|80
|Toyama City
|Toyama
|7,269
|7,883
|-614
|38
|33
|Okazaki City
|Aichi
|12,325
|12,895
|-570
|39
|58
|Tsu City
|Mie
|8,898
|9,466
|-568
|40
|51
|Gifu City
|Gifu
|9,316
|9,880
|-564
|41
|45
|Tsukuba City
|Ibaraki
|9,963
|10,514
|-551
|42
|72
|Higashi Hiroshima City
|Hiroshima
|7,552
|8,087
|-535
|43
|88
|Higashiyodogawa Ward
|Osaka
|7,060
|7,535
|-475
|44
|49
|Utsunomiya City
|Tochigi
|9,479
|9,943
|-464
|45
|41
|Higashi Ward
|Fukuoka
|10,305
|10,755
|-450
|46
|37
|Minami Ward
|Yokohama
|10,760
|11,199
|-439
|47
|63
|Hirano Ward
|Osaka
|8,339
|8,772
|-433
|48
|86
|Higashinari Ward
|Osaka
|7,104
|7,491
|-387
|49
|64
|Kani City
|Gifu
|8,164
|8,544
|-380
|50
|48
|Naka Ward
|Hamamatsu
|9,641
|10,010
|-369
|51
|62
|Chuo
|Tokyo
|8,533
|8,862
|-329
|52
|96
|Chuo Ward
|Chiba
|6,631
|6,955
|-324
|53
|90
|Kohoku Ward
|Yokohama
|7,017
|7,314
|-297
|54
|44
|Nishio City
|Aichi
|10,181
|10,470
|-289
|55
|56
|Chuo Ward
|Osaka
|8,972
|9,256
|-284
|56
|75
|Toda City
|Saitama
|7,489
|7,766
|-277
|57
|27
|Tsurumi Ward
|Yokohama
|13,909
|14,185
|-276
|58
|78
|Kanagawa Ward
|Yokohama
|7,402
|7,676
|-274
|59
|1
|Kawaguchi
|Saitama
|38,962
|39,217
|-255
|60
|70
|Anjo City
|Aichi
|7,838
|8,090
|-252
|61
|30
|Hachioji
|Tokyo
|13,264
|13,511
|-247
|62
|65
|Oizumi-cho, Ora-gun
|Gunma
|8,133
|8,367
|-234
|63
|38
|Yokkaichi
|Mie
|10,512
|10,745
|-233
|64
|92
|Nagata Ward
|Kobe
|6,967
|7,143
|-176
|65
|16
|Higashi Osaka City
|Osaka
|18,861
|19,029
|-168
|66
|69
|Kasugai City
|Aichi
|7,869
|8,034
|-165
|67
|21
|Matsudo City
|Chiba
|17,407
|17,536
|-129
|68
|36
|Himeji City
|Hyogo
|11,486
|11,605
|-119
|69
|50
|Minato Ward
|Nagoya
|9,428
|9,545
|-117
|70
|83
|Nakagawa Ward
|Nagoya
|7,172
|7,287
|-115
|71
|14
|Funabashi City
|Chiba
|19,065
|19,174
|-109
|72
|74
|Yodogawa Ward
|Osaka
|7,496
|7,593
|-97
|73
|42
|Komaki City
|Aichi
|10,233
|10,288
|-55
|74
|67
|Atsugi City
|Kanagawa
|7,942
|7,982
|-40
|75
|82
|Nishinomiya City
|Hyogo
|7,229
|7,251
|-22
|76
|68
|Yao City
|Osaka
|7,906
|7,926
|-20
|77
|76
|Mihama Ward
|Chiba
|7,428
|7,445
|-17
|78
|35
|Amagasaki City
|Hyogo
|11,998
|12,002
|-4
Which cities gained the greatest number of foreign residents?
The cities and wards below gained population June 2021 compared to December 2019.
- 19 municipalities in the Top 100 cities with the highest number of foreign residents gained more foreign residents.
- 3 municipalities which were not in Top 100 list in December 2019, climbed to the Top 100 in June 2021: Minami Ward in the city of Sagmihara, Ichikawa in Chiba Prefecture, and Tokorozawa in Saitama
|Rank
Population Gain
June 2021 v.
Dec 2019
|Rank in Top 100
Cities with Highest
Resident Foreigner
Population
|City or Ward
|City or Prefecture
|# of Foreign Residents in June 2021
|# of Foreign Residents in Dec 2019
|Difference
|1
|66
|Soka
|Saitama
|8,112
|7,677
|435
|2
|40
|Nishinari Ward
|Osaka
|10,327
|9,935
|392
|3
|73
|Maebashi City
|Gunma
|7,544
|7,264
|280
|4
|79
|Machida
|Tokyo
|7,333
|7,070
|263
|5
|28
|Isesaki City
|Gunma
|13,810
|13,595
|215
|6
|53
|Kawagoe City
|Saitama
|9,164
|8,971
|193
|7
|34
|Ota City
|Gunma
|12,160
|11,970
|190
|8
|77
|Yamato City
|Kanagawa
|7,421
|7,281
|140
|9
|94
|Higashinada Ward
|Kobe
|6,638
|6,505
|133
|10
|71
|Warabi City
|Saitama
|7,660
|7,533
|127
|11
|91
|Oyama City
|Tochigi
|7,017
|6,942
|75
|12
|89
|Ichinomiya City
|Aichi
|7,036
|6,965
|71
|13
|61
|Iwata City
|Shizuoka
|8,753
|8,703
|50
|14
|55
|Suzuka City
|Mie
|8,984
|8,936
|48
|15
|93
|Kurashiki City
|Okayama
|6,887
|6,840
|47
|16
|85
|Toyokawa City
|Aichi
|7,115
|7,075
|40
|17
|81
|Koshigaya City
|Saitama
|7,247
|7,215
|32
|18
|46
|Kashiwa City
|Chiba
|9,928
|9,911
|17
|19
|94
|Fujisawa City
|Kanagawa
|6,864
|6,859
|5
|N/A
|98
|Minami Ward, Sagamihara City
|Sagamihara
|6,317
|Not in Top 100 in 2019
|N/A
|N/A
|99
|Ichihara City
|Chiba
|6,317
|Not in Top 100 in 2019
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|Tokorozawa City
|Saitama
|6,290
|Not in Top 100 in 2019
|N/A
Sources:
Population of Japan, June 2021, Japan Statistics Bureau (PDF in Japanese)
Statistics on resident foreigner population of Japan, June 2021, e-State Portal Site of Official Statistics of Japan (in Japanese)
