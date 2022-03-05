Which cities in Japan had the biggest declines and gains in foreigner population in 2021?

In this post, we give an overview of the cities and wards where resident foreigners live in Japan and which cities in the top 100 lost and gained the greatest number of foreigners.

The rankings below are based on data from the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, as of June 2021.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Japan closed its borders to new immigration starting in mid-2020 and all of 2021, with intermittent and short-lived periods when it allowed some entry of foreigners with resident visas. Currently, almost all foreigners are barred from entry, with the exception of those who have existing residence visas or on a case-by-base humanitarian grounds.

Starting March 1st, Japan started to ease border controls and currently, the Immigration Agency allows 7,000 foreigners a day into the country, mostly students and business people. However, tourists are still barred from visiting Japan.

As of June 2021, there were 2,823,565 foreigners living in Japan with resident status. This was a decline of about 3.7% compared to December 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.

Foreigner population of Japan in June 2021 versus December 2019
June 2021 Dec 2019 % Change
Foreign population of Top 100 cities with most foreign residents 1,246,123 1,318,483 -5.5%
Total population of all foreign residents in Japan 2,823,565 2,933,137 -3.7%

Of the Top 100 cities and wards in Japan with the highest number of residents foreigners, 78 had fewer foreigners in June 2021 than December 2019.

Which cities lost the greatest number of foreign residents?

Here are some key takeaways from the data:

  • The Tokyo 23 Wards, as a whole, with the highest population in Japan of foreign residents in June 2021 (451,621), also had the greatest absolute decrease in foreign resident population, of 45,755 people.
  • Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo had the greatest absolute loss of foreign residents, down 7,409 versus the population in December 2019.
  • In percentage terms, Minami Ward, Nagoya, had the greatest decrease, at -33.7%, while Nakano, Shinjuku, and Naka Wards in Tokyo each had drops of about 17% in foreigner population.
Rank
Population Loss
June 2021 v.
Dec 2019		 Rank in Top 100
Cities with Highest
# of Foreign Residents		 City or Ward City or Prefecture # of Foreign

Residents in

June 2021

 # of Foreign

Residents in

Dec 2021

 Difference
1 3 Shinjuku Tokyo 36,090 43,499 -7,409
2 8 Toshima Tokyo 25,455 30,262 -4,807
3 22 Nakano Tokyo 16,894 20,526 -3,632
4 97 Minami Nagoya 6,328 9,545 -3,217
5 25 Suginami Tokyo 16,193 18,999 -2,806
6 7 Itabashi Tokyo 26,610 29,333 -2,723
7 17 Minato Tokyo 18,817 21,512 -2,695
8 2 Edogawa Tokyo 36,776 39,392 -2,616
9 13 Nerima Tokyo 19,704 22,067 -2,363
10 12 Kita Tokyo 21,983 23,978 -1,995
11 59 Naka Nagoya 8,888 10,756 -1,868
12 11 Setagaya Tokyo 22,121 23,965 -1,844
13 9 Ota Tokyo 24,202 26,026 -1,824
14 43 Bunkyo Tokyo 10,197 11,995 -1,798
15 19 Arakawa Tokyo 18,110 19,684 -1,574
16 26 Taito Tokyo 14,567 16,091 -1,524
17 24 Naka Yokohama 16,401 17,884 -1,483
18 39 Shibuya Tokyo 10,430 11,832 -1,402
19 10 Katsushika Tokyo 22,293 23,630 -1,337
20 5 Koto Tokyo 30,785 32,075 -1,290
21 57 Hakata Fukuoka 8,898 10,155 -1,257
22 29 Shinagawa Tokyo 13,349 14,482 -1,133
23 6 Ikuno Ward Osaka 27,264 28,395 -1,131
24 18 Toyota City Aichi 18,144 19,274 -1,130
25 87 Sakyo Ward Kyoto 7,084 8,101 -1,017
26 60 Fushimi Ward Kyoto 8,834 9,825 -991
27 4 Adachi Tokyo 33,824 34,730 -906
28 84 Kita Ward Okayama 7,143 8,048 -905
29 32 Sumida Tokyo 12,419 13,300 -881
30 20 Ichikawa City Chiba 17,505 18,303 -798
31 52 Meguro Tokyo 9,267 10,061 -794
32 31 Chuo Ward Kobe 12,793 13,553 -760
33 47 Fukuyama City Hiroshima 9,648 10,335 -687
34 23 Kawasaki Ward Kawasaki 16,631 17,273 -642
35 15 Toyohashi City Aichi 18,939 19,564 -625
36 54 Naniwa Ward Osaka 9,108 9,727 -619
37 80 Toyama City Toyama 7,269 7,883 -614
38 33 Okazaki City Aichi 12,325 12,895 -570
39 58 Tsu City Mie 8,898 9,466 -568
40 51 Gifu City Gifu 9,316 9,880 -564
41 45 Tsukuba City Ibaraki 9,963 10,514 -551
42 72 Higashi Hiroshima City Hiroshima 7,552 8,087 -535
43 88 Higashiyodogawa Ward Osaka 7,060 7,535 -475
44 49 Utsunomiya City Tochigi 9,479 9,943 -464
45 41 Higashi Ward Fukuoka 10,305 10,755 -450
46 37 Minami Ward Yokohama 10,760 11,199 -439
47 63 Hirano Ward Osaka 8,339 8,772 -433
48 86 Higashinari Ward Osaka 7,104 7,491 -387
49 64 Kani City Gifu 8,164 8,544 -380
50 48 Naka Ward Hamamatsu 9,641 10,010 -369
51 62 Chuo Tokyo 8,533 8,862 -329
52 96 Chuo Ward Chiba 6,631 6,955 -324
53 90 Kohoku Ward Yokohama 7,017 7,314 -297
54 44 Nishio City Aichi 10,181 10,470 -289
55 56 Chuo Ward Osaka 8,972 9,256 -284
56 75 Toda City Saitama 7,489 7,766 -277
57 27 Tsurumi Ward Yokohama 13,909 14,185 -276
58 78 Kanagawa Ward Yokohama 7,402 7,676 -274
59 1 Kawaguchi Saitama 38,962 39,217 -255
60 70 Anjo City Aichi 7,838 8,090 -252
61 30 Hachioji Tokyo 13,264 13,511 -247
62 65 Oizumi-cho, Ora-gun Gunma 8,133 8,367 -234
63 38 Yokkaichi Mie 10,512 10,745 -233
64 92 Nagata Ward Kobe 6,967 7,143 -176
65 16 Higashi Osaka City Osaka 18,861 19,029 -168
66 69 Kasugai City Aichi 7,869 8,034 -165
67 21 Matsudo City Chiba 17,407 17,536 -129
68 36 Himeji City Hyogo 11,486 11,605 -119
69 50 Minato Ward Nagoya 9,428 9,545 -117
70 83 Nakagawa Ward Nagoya 7,172 7,287 -115
71 14 Funabashi City Chiba 19,065 19,174 -109
72 74 Yodogawa Ward Osaka 7,496 7,593 -97
73 42 Komaki City Aichi 10,233 10,288 -55
74 67 Atsugi City Kanagawa 7,942 7,982 -40
75 82 Nishinomiya City Hyogo 7,229 7,251 -22
76 68 Yao City Osaka 7,906 7,926 -20
77 76 Mihama Ward Chiba 7,428 7,445 -17
78 35 Amagasaki City Hyogo 11,998 12,002 -4

Which cities gained the greatest number of foreign residents?

The cities and wards below gained population June 2021 compared to December 2019.

  • 19 municipalities in the Top 100 cities with the highest number of foreign residents gained more foreign residents.
  • 3 municipalities which were not in Top 100 list in December 2019, climbed to the Top 100 in June 2021: Minami Ward in the city of Sagmihara, Ichikawa in Chiba Prefecture, and Tokorozawa in Saitama
Rank
Population Gain
June 2021 v.
Dec 2019		 Rank in Top 100
Cities with Highest
Resident Foreigner
Population		 City or Ward City or Prefecture # of Foreign Residents in June 2021 # of Foreign Residents in Dec 2019 Difference
1 66 Soka Saitama 8,112 7,677 435
2 40 Nishinari Ward Osaka 10,327 9,935 392
3 73 Maebashi City Gunma 7,544 7,264 280
4 79 Machida Tokyo 7,333 7,070 263
5 28 Isesaki City Gunma 13,810 13,595 215
6 53 Kawagoe City Saitama 9,164 8,971 193
7 34 Ota City Gunma 12,160 11,970 190
8 77 Yamato City Kanagawa 7,421 7,281 140
9 94 Higashinada Ward Kobe 6,638 6,505 133
10 71 Warabi City Saitama 7,660 7,533 127
11 91 Oyama City Tochigi 7,017 6,942 75
12 89 Ichinomiya City Aichi 7,036 6,965 71
13 61 Iwata City Shizuoka 8,753 8,703 50
14 55 Suzuka City Mie 8,984 8,936 48
15 93 Kurashiki City Okayama 6,887 6,840 47
16 85 Toyokawa City Aichi 7,115 7,075 40
17 81 Koshigaya City Saitama 7,247 7,215 32
18 46 Kashiwa City Chiba 9,928 9,911 17
19 94 Fujisawa City Kanagawa 6,864 6,859 5
N/A 98 Minami Ward, Sagamihara City Sagamihara 6,317 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A
N/A 99 Ichihara City Chiba 6,317 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A
N/A 100 Tokorozawa City Saitama 6,290 Not in Top 100 in 2019 N/A

 

Sources:

Population of Japan, June 2021, Japan Statistics Bureau (PDF in Japanese)

Statistics on resident foreigner population of Japan, June 2021, e-State Portal Site of Official Statistics of Japan  (in Japanese)

Lead photo: Nagoya skyline via iStock 486880765