Which countries are restricting entry for travelers from Japan: Ministry of Foreign Affairs List

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an announcement on March 6 at 10AM with a list of countries and regions that have restricted entry for travelers from Japan or which have placed restrictions on travelers after they have cleared immigration, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The lists below were compiled by the ministry based on information from official government sources, such as embassy websites. However, because the situation is extremely fluid, it is recommended that you check directly with immigration authorities for the country to which you are traveling.

For travel to China, the ministry recommends that you also check official sources for the particular province or city to which you are traveling.

Since this list was compiled, South Korea has suspended the validity of existing visas and halting its visa-waiver program for Japanese citizens, as reported by JapanToday.

1. Countries restricting entry for travelers from Japan

As of the date of the ministry’s announcement, there are 24 countries restricting entry for travelers from Japan.

Restriction on entry to the countries in this list apply to all travelers from Japan regardless of nationality (including Japanese passport holders and other travelers departing from airports in Japan), except for nationals of the country.

Bahrain

Comoros

Cook Islands

French Polynesia

Ghana

Gibraltar

India

Iraq

Israel

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia

Marshall

Micronesia

Mongolia

Nepal

Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Solomon Islands

Syria

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

2. Countries that have placed restrictions on travelers from Japan, post-immigration

The countries in the list below have placed some form of restriction on travelers from Japan, after they have cleared immigration. For example, a recommendation or requirement to self-quarantine for a 14-day period if you experience flu-like symptoms.

As of the date of the ministry’s announcement, there are 58 countries that have placed some form of restriction on travelers from Japan after they have passed through immigration in the country.

As noted above, for the most up-to-date information, you should check directly with immigration authorities for the country to which you are traveling.

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Columbia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Ecuador

Equatorial Guinea

French Polynesia

Georgia

Gibraltar

Guyana

Hong Kong

Israel

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kerala, India

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Liberia

Malta

Monaco

Myanmar

Nepal

Nigeria

Palestine

Paraguay

Russia

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

South Africa

St. Vincent

Sudan

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zambia

Source: Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, March 6th, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock