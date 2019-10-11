Which Train Lines and Airlines Will be Closed and When on Oct 12th, Due to Typhoon 19

Typhoon 19 is expected to make landfall in the Kanto and Tokai regions in the evening to night of October 12th. The following are the main train, airline, and expressway closures and suspensions planned for October 12th.

Shinkansen

Tokaido Shinkansen

Will be closed all day between Tokyo and Nagoya. Between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka a total of 6 lines will be suspended.

Sanyo Shinkansen

By 10:30AM, the number of trains between Osaka and Okayama will gradually be reduced, then all lines will be suspended.

Tohoku, Akita, Yamagata, Joetsu, Hokuriku Shinkansen

By 11AM the number of trains will be gradually reduced, then all lines will be suspended.

Conventional Lines

JR East

Conventional lines in the Tokyo metro area will be suspended between 9AM and 1PM.

Tokaido Line: Will be closed around 10AM

Keihin-Tohoku, Chuo, Sobu Lines: Will be closed around 12PM

Yamanote Line: Will be closed around 1PM

Tobu

From 11AM, the number of trains will gradually be reduced. Service will be suspended starting at 1PM.

Seibu

From 1PM, service will be suspended.

Keio

After 12PM, the number of trains will be gradually reduced. Service will be suspended by 1PM.

Odakyu

After 9AM, the number of trains will be gradually reduced. Service will be suspended by 2PM.

The Limited Express Romance Car will not be in operation all day.

Tokyu

From 9AM, the number of trains will be gradually reduced. Service will be suspended from around 11:30AM.

Keikyu

From 12PM, the number of trains will be gradually reduced. There is a possibility of suspension of service starting around 4PM.

Tokyo Metro

Some sections will be suspended, including the Marunouchi line from around 1PM.

Sotetsu

From 10AM, the number of trains will be gradually reduced. Service will be suspended from around 11AM.

Keisei

Possibility of service suspension.

Airlines

ANA

All domestic flights to and from Haneda and Narita Airports are cancelled.

Japan Airlines

Most domestic flights will be cancelled, except for early morning flights.

Highways

The following info was updated as of 6PM October 11th.

・ The Tomei Expressway may be closed from noon to6pm Tokyo-Toyokawa IC

・ Possibility of traffic closure at Ebina Minami-Isehara JCT, Gotemba-Toyota Higashi IC from noon to 6pm

・ Metropolitan Expressway may be closed from noon to 4pm

・ Shinmeijin Expressway may be closed between noon and 6pm at the Yokkaichi-Koka Tsuchiyama JCT

Source: Mainichi newspaper, October 11, 2019

