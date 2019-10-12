Which Train Lines Will be Closed in Tokyo on Oct 13th, Following Impact of Typhoon 19

Large-scale suspension of train service is planned throughout the Tokyo metropolitan area on October 13th so that railway operators can carry out recovery work, including removal of debris, repair, and safety checks. This follows widespread closures yesterday when Typhoon 19 made landfall and trains were shutdown as a precautionary measure.

The following are the main train line suspensions planned for October 13th.

Shinkansen

Tokaido Shinkansen

Was closed all day between Tokyo and Nagoya. Will not likely resume service on October 13th.

Yamagata Shinkansen

No service all day.

Tohoku, Joetsu Shinkansen

No service likely until 12PM at the earliest.

Hokuriku Shinkansen

Possibility of suspension of service on the morning of October 13th.

Sanyo Shinkansen

All lines between Shin-Osaka and Hakata will likely resume service starting from the first train.

Conventional Lines

JR East

All JR East lines in the Tokyo metro region will be closed until about noon.

The following are the main JR East lines that will be closed all day:

Shonan Shinjuku line

Chuo Main line, between Takao and Kobuchizawa

Ome line, between Ome and Okutama

Karasuyama line

Mito line

Suigun line

Tokaido limited express “Super View Odoriko” and “Odoriko” lines

Chuo limited express “Azusa”, “Kaiji”, and “Fuji Excursion” lines

For detailed info, please visit the official JR East website.

Tokyo Metro

High possibility of suspension of service from the first train until noon for some sections of the following lines:

Marunouchi line (suspended between Myogadani and Ginza)

Hibiya line (suspended between Kita Senju and Minami Senju)

Tozai line

Chiyoda line

Yurakucho line

Fukutoshin

For detailed info, please visit the official Tokyo Metro website.

Tokyu

No service on all lines, all day.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, October 12, 2019

Lead photo: Refurbished Tokyo Metro 02 series EMU set 102 at Korakuen Station on the Marunouchi Line via Wikipedia