Will the state of emergency be lifted or extended after May 6th? Here are the factors the Japanese gov’t is weighing

People and companies in Tokyo, Osaka, and five other prefectures around Japan are just starting to adjust to a new normal following the declaration of a state-of-emergency to control the spread of the coronavirus. The state-of-emergency is slated to end on May 6th, but the government may extend the end date or designate other prefectures subject to the decree.

How long the state-of-emergency will last and how widespread the area of coverage depends on the judgement of the government’s expert advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Basic Policy on Infectious Diseases. By Cabinet ordinance, Japan added the novel coronavirus to the Special Measures Law Against Pandemic Influenza until January 2021. According to the government’s Office for the Control of Novel Coronavirus Infectious Diseases, this means that the state-of-emergency could be extended multiple times.

If the Cabinet ordinance is further revised, under the Special Measures Law, there is legal basis for the state-of-emergency declaration to be extended to March 2022.

Can the rate of person-to-person contact be cut by 70% to 80?

At Prime Minister Abe’s press conference on April 8th, the government said that it is possible for the state-of-emergency declaration to end on May 6th. One of the key factors is whether the person-to-person contact rate can be reduced by between 70% and 80%.

On Tuesday (April 7th), before the declaration, government data comparing the contact rate for weekends in March and the first weekend of April indicated that the contact rate in Shibuya fell by about 49% and in Ginza by around 67%. On weekdays, the contact rate in Shinbashi fell by 40%.

Japan’s state-of-emergency declaration allows the governors of Tokyo, Osaka, and five other prefectures to request people to refrain from going outside unnecessarily, but there are no enforcement mechanisms and no penalties for people who ignore the request. This is in contrast to strict “lockdown” conditions in Italy, Spain, France and most other Asian countries.

Under Article 32 of the Special Measures Law, the expert advisory committee on the novel coronavirus can advise the government to extend the period of the state-of-emergency beyond May 6th. The committee will be looking at the contact rate, the prevalence of infection, whether the rate of infection is decreasing and the effect that the state-of-emergency is actually having on people’s lives and the economy.

Their decision will be made using the same process as was used to make the declaration on April 7th. The expert panel is studying the effects of the emergency declaration on an ongoing basis. If necessary, it will make a recommendation to the government, which will then report the findings to the Diet. The basic policy for fighting the spread of the virus would then be revised based on these recommendations. For example, the panel could recommend that more prefectures be subject to the state-of-emergency declaration before the expiration of the current period on May 6th.

It is also possible that the government could further revise the Special Measures Law if it is found that even by extending the length of the state-of-emergency and number of prefectures covered there has not been a sufficient reduction in the spread of the virus.

Conditions for early lifting of the state-of-emergency

It is also possible that the state-of-emergency declaration could be lifted before May 6th. Prime Minister Abe has said that the order could be lifted early, even if new cases appear, as long as the government has a full grasp of infection clusters and can trace and and isolate infected people.

Under the Revised Special Measures Law, an early lifting of the state-of-emergency could be announced with immediate effect or be rolled out in stages.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, April 8, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead image: Sign on Apple Store, Omotesando, taken April 8, 2020 by Real Estate Japan Staff