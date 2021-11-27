Akasaka redevelopment to include incubation space for start-ups and creatives in entertainment industry

Mitsubishi Estate Company, Ltd. (MEC) and TBS Holdings have announced that they will carry out a major re-development of the Akasaka 2-6 chome area in Minato Ward, Tokyo that will take place between 2022 and 2028.

The project has been certified by the Prime Minister’s office as a strategic city planning building maintenance project in the National Strategic Special Zone plan.

The project will encompass about 1.7-hectares the Akasaka 2-6 chome block of Minato Ward and will consist of two towers. The 230-meter east tower will have 41-floors above ground 4-floors below ground, with a total floor area of 8,800-sqm. It will include offices, stores, and a 1,000-sqm business support center that will function as incubation space for start-ups and creatives in the entertainment industry.

The project is also being carried out in partnership with Tokyo Metro Co. Ltd as a designated “Station-Town Collaboration Project” and aims to open up the area around metro stations and to make them more lively. For example, events and open-air cafes are planned for the open areas near major station exits.

In addition to the goals of creating incubation space for the entertainment industry and enhancing the liveliness of the neighborhood, the project also aims to strengthen the efficiency of the local area energy network and disaster-preparedness facilities.

The developers plan to redevelop aging District Heating and Cooling (DHC) and to promote the use of electricity derived from renewable energies, such as highly efficient co-generation systems (CGS) and solar-power generation and will aim for CASBEE’s “S” (Superior) ranking. The Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings and the built environment.

There will also be space to strengthen disaster prevention and response capabilities, including a temporary accommodation facility (of about 1,100 sqm, accommodating about 650 people) and a disaster prevention storage warehouse (about 100-sqm, with enough supplies for about 650 people). These facilities will be used in disaster situations where people have difficulty returning home.

Source: Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. press release, November 2021 (in Japanese)

Lead image: iStock 596813568, Credit:tupungato, May 9, 2012: People walk in Akasaka district of Minato, Tokyo, Japan.

