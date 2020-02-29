Ariake Garden: Huge Commercial and Residential Complex Coming to Tokyo Bay’s Ariake Area

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. will open a large commercial development called Sumitomo Real Estate Shopping City Ariake Garden in the Ariake district of Koto Ward, Tokyo on April 24th this year.

The facility will be the cornerstone of Ariake Garden (located in the 2-chome block of Ariake, Koto Ward), a massive 10.7-hectare (107,000-sqm) mixed-use complex that will be one of the largest shopping, entertainment, and residential facilities ever developed in Tokyo.

Ariake Garden will consist of a shopping center with about 200-stores and restaurants, a theater hall with a seating capacity of 8,000 people, a theater for exclusive use by the Shiki Theater company, a large-scale onsen (hot springs) facility, a high-end 749-room hotel, and a triple-tower condominium complex with a total of more than 1,500 apartments.

Not all the facilities will be open for business by April.

The exclusive theater for Shiki Theater Company will open April 2021: The Shiki Theater Company is one of Japan’s best-known and largest theater companies. Performances of the Lion King are scheduled to mark the opening. Ariake Garden Park , a 6,800-sqm park is scheduled to open in July this year. The Sumitomo Realty Tokyo Garden Theater , a theater-style event hall with a capacity of 8,000, will be one of Japan’s largest event venues when it opens this May. The City Towers Tokyo Bay , the three-tower condominium complex, is just entering the model room viewing stage, which will start on February 29th. Apartments are scheduled to be ready for move-in by the end of April 2021.



Location and access to the city center

The facility is located a 2-minute walk from Ariake station on the Yurikamome line and a 4-minute walk from International Exhibition Center station (Kokusai Tenjijo station) on the waterfront Rinkai line.

From Kokusai Tenjijo Station on the Rinkai Line in the Ariake district of Tokyo Bay, it is a 20-min ride to Tokyo Station and 31-min to Haneda Airport. Shibuya is a 33-min ride away from Ariake-tennis-no-mori Station.

Ariake District, Tokyo Bay, and the Olympics

Sumitomo has positioned the Ariake Garden complex as a flagship product in line with the Tokyo metropolitan government’s bid to make the Tokyo Bay area into a major hub for MICE (Meetings, Events, and Incentive Travel Market) and international tourism, even after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games end this summer.

The government has designated this a National Strategic Special Zone certified project and aims to make the area into one of the centers in Tokyo that will help boost the city’s international business and innovation.

Also, Ariake will be home to a number of events during the Olympic and Paralympic games, including: tennis, wheelchair tennis, BMX freestyle, BMX racing, gymnastics, and paralympic boccia, as well as volleyball and paralympic wheelchair basketball.

City Towers Tokyo Bay – A Flagship Residential Development

The three-tower City Towers Tokyo Bay condominium develop will be one of Sumitomo Realty’s flagship residential projects when it is completed.

The 1,539 high-grade apartments promise to offer spectacular panoramic views. Southeast facing units will face the ocean and northwest-facing units will face the skyscrapers of the city center.

In addition, Sumitomo Realty has placed an emphasis on making the entire Ariake Garden complex extremely livable and family friendly, with about twenty-seven percent off the developed area devoted to parks and green space and a large childcare facility near the residential towers. There are also huge indoor and outdoor play areas in the sports and entertainment complex just across the street. The residential towers themselves will have hotel-style concierge services and common areas where residents can enjoy city and ocean views.

Safety and the development of disaster-resistant infrastructure is also central to the project. The residential towers are built using seismic isolation technology. This earthquake-resistant building technique has been shown to be best at lowering the total amount of shaking in the building and limiting shaking only to moderate, horizontal movements.

1LDK to 3LDK units, all with high 2.6-meter ceilings and with an exclusive-use area of between 38.2-sqm and 100.6-sqm are expected to priced at between 50 million yen and 160 million yen (about $463,000 to $1.5 million).

Source: Sumitomo Realty press release, February 14, 2020 (in Japanese), City Towers Tokyo Bay official site (in Japanese)

Lead photo: Ariake Garden, artist’s concept drawing via Sumitomo Realty