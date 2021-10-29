How much does an apartment cost in Osaka – October 2021 Update

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in the city of Osaka was ¥40,820,000 ($359,000 USD) in September. This was a year-on-year drop of 29.7% but the average sales price per square meter was about flat year-on-year at ¥886,000 (+0.3% YoY).

For the Kansai region as a whole, the September average sales price hit ¥47,570,000 ($418,000 USD), up 1.4% year-on-year and up 7.8% versus August, led by strong price growth in Hyogo prefecture. The average sales price per square meter for Kansai was up 11.9% in September to ¥886,000.

Data for the Kansai region covers Osaka prefecture, the city of Osaka, Hyogo prefecture, the city of Kobe, Kyoto prefecture, the city of Kyoto, and Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama prefectures.

The supply of new condominiums for the Kansai region decreased by 1.5% in September coming in at 1,210 units, for two consecutive months of decreases.

This comes after a huge jump in supply in the first seven months of 2021 when developers released new inventory to the market in a bid to keep up with pent up buyer demand. In July, for example, new inventory grew 111.7% month-on-month, for seven consecutive months of growth. Following the outbreak of the pandemic last March, developers had severely pulled back on supply in 2020.

For the Kansai region as a whole, the contract rate for September was 59.4%, down 9.8 points year-on-year and down 5.6 points versus August. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply.

The September contract rate number is significant because of the strong (buyers market) data leading up to last month. The contract rates for April, May, June, July and August were 62.0%, 78.3%, 73.2%, 73.4%, and 65.0%, respectively. For the first six months of the year, the contract rate for Kansai averaged 73.0%.

Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for September 2021 compared to August 2021 and year-on-year.

Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan

Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.

Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan

Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan

See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator

For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan

Lead photo: Dotonbori, Osaka via iStock

