How much does an apartment cost in Tokyo – March 2022 Update

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in the greater Tokyo region was ¥74,180,000 ($604,000 USD) in February. This was a year-on-year increase of 16.3% and up 20.5% compared to January.

The average sales price per square meter was ¥1,095,000 ($8,908 USD), up 15.5% year-on-year and the second consecutive month of year-on-year increases.

The big picture story for the February report is that although prices have continued to rise, the contract rate suggests that consumers are in a buying mood. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. The February contract rate for greater Tokyo was 73.3%. This was the first time in two months that the rate exceeded the 70% mark, which is considered the dividing line between a seller’s and buyer’s market.

The REERI report covers the greater Tokyo region. This includes the Tokyo 23 Wards, the Tokyo western suburbs, and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.

Another notable datapoint from the February numbers was the strength of the Tokyo 23 Ward market. In February, the average sales price in the Tokyo 23 Wards was ¥96,850,000 ($788,000 USD), up 30.3% year-on-year and also up 29.4% compared to January. To put this price point into perspective, the 2021 average sales price of a newly constructed condominium sold in the Tokyo 23 Wards was ¥82,930,000 ($729,000 USD), which was the first time in 30 years that the price had exceeded the 80 million yen mark.

Start of the spring sales season

February represents the start of the spring sales seasons for condominium developers, so last month’s strong sales performance is a hopeful sign that the remainder of the year will continue to see strong consumer demand.

On the demand side, many potential buyers are people looking to buy their own homes in order to take advantage of Japan’s record-low mortgage rates and the increasing acceptance of working-from-home. However, as land prices and labor costs are continuing to rise, the price of new developments will continue to rise. As the Bank of Japan has stated that it plans to continue monetary easing, the prospect of rate increases in Japan remain low.

What does the supply side look like? Last month, developers released new inventory at a cautious pace (supply of new units in greater Tokyo increased in February by 2% year-on-year, for a total of 2,287 units). The forecast number of new units for March is about 3,500 units, which would be a 12.8% year-on-year increase. It remains to be seen whether consumer demand will continue to hold.

In February, high-end condominiums in central Tokyo and Kachidoki (in the Tokyo Bay Area) and suburban properties near major train hubs were popular with buyers.

Continuing the trend from last year, properties in Chiba were also very popular. Last month, developers released 301 new units for sale in Chiba, with a resulting contract rate of 83.1%. This was a huge jump of 25.4 points compared to last February and the highest contract rate of any of the sub-regions in greater Tokyo. The average sales price in Chiba was also up, hitting ¥57,340,000 ($467,000 USD), a year-on-year increase of 26.4%).

Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Tokyo – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for February 2022 compared to January 2022 and year-on-year.

Average Sales Price Per Square Meter of an Apartment in Tokyo – By City & Prefecture

Here is the breakdown of average sales prices per square meter by area for February 2022 compared to January 2022 and year-on-year.

Lead photo: Tokyo SkyTree and cherry blossoms via iStock 1283529752