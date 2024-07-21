Introducing the 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards will be returning to Greater Niseko for its 2024 edition to honor the area’s best in resort development and design.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism numbers to Japan have been skyrocketing. In addition to visiting the archipelago’s most iconic sites in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, many have also been turning their attention to the country’s resort landscape. But, the weak value of the yen and the strength of the dollar aren’t only great for vacations. Investors too have been attracted by Japan’s resort real estate market.

Zooming in on Hokkaido Prefecture, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards will again showcase the potential of investing in Hokkaido’s Greater Niseko and honor the area as Japan’s top resort destination. The application period has begun for investors and developers to join the ranks of Asia’s finest contributors to the real estate market.

Image credit: www.SNAPP.media

What is PropertyGuru Group?

Founded in Singapore in 2007 as PropertyGuru.com.sg, PropertyGuru Group has become a key resource for property seekers in Southeast Asia. Primarily dealing with real estate markets in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, PropertyGuru Group helps potential buyers connect with agents to begin their property journeys.

In addition to providing access to over 2.8 million real estate listings in the region, the company also shares in-depth insights and solutions with clients to ensure the highest-quality purchasing experience. In fact, in the final months of 2023, over 34 million property seekers visited PropertyGuru Group online and connected with more than 55,000 agents monthly.

Combined with award-winning mobile apps and world-class services such as PropertyGuru Finance and Sendhelper and several proprietary enterprise solutions under the PropertyGuru for Business umbrella, you can see why PropertyGuru Group has become a leading PropTech company in Southeast Asia.

What are the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards?

Established in 2005, the Asia Property Awards initially focused on services and developers in Thailand’s real estate market. In the ensuing years, the Awards expanded to other Asian regions before teaming up with PropertyGuru Group in 2016. Rebranded as PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, the organizers have hosted galas across Asia to honor each country or region’s top investors and developers.

Image credit: www.SNAPP.media

Why Greater Niseko?

Greater Niseko is home to a myriad of world-class resorts, and PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is happy to return for its sixth year to celebrate the region.

Jules Kay, the general manager of Awards and Events at PropertyGuru Group, praises the dynamic resort landscape in Japan’s northern prefecture: “We’re pleased to see international investors capitalizing on the immense potential of Japan’s resorts and launching developments that enhance convenience and lifestyle options for tourists, skiers and snowboarders.”

Also, while Hokkaido’s northern position often brings to mind snowscapes and winter sports, there’s plenty to do during the green season, too. Kay continues, “These resorts present untapped opportunities with their scenic beauty, year-round onsens, mountain biking trails, and premier golf courses. Join us this year in celebrating the properties transforming Japan’s resort market.”

2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko)

For the 2024 award season, the spotlight will shine on the achievements of developers, developments and designers in Greater Niseko’s resort real estate market. Furthermore, with the goal of promoting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) global standards, top prizes will celebrate companies prioritizing sustainability and positive social impacts.

Image credit: www.SNAPP.media

Why Submit An Entry?

Entering this competition can be a great way to distinguish your brand from others and expose your work to new audiences.

According to Eddie Guillmette, CEO of Midori no Ki and Chairperson of the Awards for Greater Niseko:

“In the Japanese alpine market, developers can use the awards process to hone their message to attract guests, sports enthusiasts, and investors with unique designs, complimentary services, and all-season attractions. Winning a regional award like this validates a real estate project and ultimately helps build trust with consumers.”

But, for the winners, the journey doesn’t stop with the judges’ seal of approval. Award recipients are able to compete against their regional peers for the coveted title of “Best in Asia” at a gala to be held in December 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Categories

There are a total of six kinds of awards, each with their own set of individual categories:

Developer Awards

Development Awards (Residential and Resort Awards)

Development Awards (Commercial Awards)

Design Awards

ESG Awards

Best of Greater Niseko Awards

In the Developer Awards, for example, judges will recognize the Best Developer and Best Hospitality Developer. In contrast, the Design Awards showcase categories like the Best in Hotel Condo Architectural Design and Resort Housing Architectural Design. Meanwhile, in the Best of Greater Niseko Awards, judges will crown the Best Hotel Condo Development and Best Resort Housing Development from all residential and resort entries.

Image credit: www.SNAPP.media Judges will also consider a few new honors, including Best Investment Condo Development and Best Investment Housing Development.

With a wide variety of categories, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards aims to highlight the diversity of investment and development possibilities in Greater Niseko.

Submitting Your Entry

To submit your application to PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, head over to asiapropertyawards.com. Keep these key dates in mind as you prepare your application and send any questions to ​​awards@propertyguru.com.

Key dates for the 2024 edition September 13, 2024 Entries close September 23 – October 14, 2024 Site inspections October 15, 2024 Final judging December 13, 2024 Greater Niseko Awards Luncheon in Bangkok, Thailand December 13, 2024 Regional Grand Final Awards Gala Dinner in Bangkok, Thailand

Whether you’re thinking about applying or are interested in the state of Greater Niseko’s resort market, be sure to check out PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) for the best that the famed resort region has to offer.