Japan to require homes to meet energy-saving standards to qualify for Flat 35 Mortgages starting April 2023

Starting in April 2023, Japan will introduce a home energy-saving requirement to the popular Flat 35 home loan program.
This measure will be introduced two years ahead of the already announced energy-saving standards that will be mandatory for all new buildings built in Japan starting in 2025. The government aims to incentivize home owners to be more proactive in helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as households have lagged behind the industrial sector in cutting back on CO2 emissions.
Flat 35 loans are overseen by the Japan Housing Agency (JHA), an independent administrative agency under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Through participating banks, the JHA gives loans of up to ¥80,000,000 (about $554,000 USD @ 144.6 JPY to USD) for consumers to buy new or previously owned homes.
Flat 35 loans are very popular because, as the name suggests, these types of loans offer flat monthly payments over a period of 35 years at a fixed interest rate of about 1.5%. Flat 35 loans account for about 10% of all home mortgages in Japan. In fiscal 2021, there were about 72,000 issued for a total of 2,212.7 billion yen.
Starting next April, loans for newly built houses will be limited to properties that meet certain standards for insulation performance and primary energy consumption based on the Housing Performance Index System. According to the Ministry of Land, currently, just under 20% of newly built houses do not meet the energy-savings standards.
Ahead of this, starting in October, the JHA will reduce interest rates by up to 0.5% for homes that are certified as Zero Energy Houses (ZEH), which have high energy-saving performance and almost zero energy consumption. In addition, Flat 35S loans are offered for houses that comply with very high energy-saving standards; these loans have fixed interest rates as low as 0.25%.
According to the Ministry of the Environment, in fiscal 2020, CO2 emissions from households in Japan increased by 4.5% year-on-year, which lagged behind improvements made by the industrial sector. In order to achieve Japan’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, energy-saving houses are essential.
The challenge is existing homes, of which there are about 50 million units nationwide. Only about 10% of these meet energy-saving standards. The Ministry of Land plans to establish a loan system for energy-saving renovations of existing houses in October. The government will lend a maximum of 5 million yen to help home owners repair insulation in detached houses and condominiums and to install energy-saving equipment. Since there are few private-sector housing loans for home repairs, this public financing will be key to helping people upgrade their homes.
Starting in fiscal 2025, Japan will require newly built houses and small buildings to meet energy-saving standards such as insulation performance. The goal is to reduce energy consumption by 20% for new homes and by 30%-40% for buildings, but the standards are lower than those in Europe and the United States.
Bilingual Agents
All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:
All For Sale Property Listings
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Webinars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
Mortgage rates in Japan: May 2022
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to Know
Buying a Tokyo investment property
What is the average yield for an investment property in Japan?
Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages
Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?
Repair reserve fund fees explained
Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained
Building your own home in Japan
7 reasons why foreigners are interested in buy a home in Japan, especially now – March 2022 Update
Average price of an apartment in Japan by prefecture – 2022 Ranking
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
Akiya Banks in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan: Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- How much does it cost to renovate an akiya in Japan
- What you should know before buying a vacant home in Japan
- What to do with Tokyo’s hundreds of thousands of vacant homes
- Government plans to turn Japan’s abandoned houses into semi-quasi public housing
- Akiya Bank Japan vacant house database to now include government public assets
- 7 trends & events that will shape Japan and the Japanese real estate market in 2019
Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2022
Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2022
Greater Tokyo Apartment Market 2022 Mid-year Trends Report
Source: Nikkei newspaper, September 29, 2022 (in Japanese)
Photo credit: iStock/Orthosie