Kansai new apartment prices in April hit levels not seen since the bubble era

The average sales price of a newly constructed apartment in Japan’s Kansai region hit ¥53,560,000 ($492,400) last month, the highest per unit sales price recorded since May 1992, when the average sales price reached ¥53,580,000 (after having fallen from a bubble era high of ¥82,400,000 reached in October 1991).
This was the key takeaway from the Real State Economic Institute (REEI)’s April new condominium market trends report for the Kansai region. The REEI’s report covers the city and prefecture of Osaka, and the prefectures of Hyogo (where Kobe is located), Kyoto, Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama.
Here are the other main highlights from the April data:
- The main driver of the big jump in unit sales prices was that almost 40% of units sold last April were compact city-center units with a small footprint; and usually purchased for investment purposes.
- The average sales price for a newly built condominium sold in the city of Osaka jumped 152.0% in April, to ¥61,740,000 ($568,000).
- The average sales price per square meter for the Kansai region also jumped substantially, up 22.0%, to ¥775,000 per sqm.
- The contract rate for April was 62.0%, which was a 15.9 point year-on-year drop and 12.8 points down versus March. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale. A contract rate above 70% is said to indicate strong buyer interest relative to supply. The April contract rate was the lowest since since January (when it was 61.2%).
Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture
Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for April 2021 compared to March 2021 and year-on-year.
|Apr 2021 –
Average Sales Price in JPY
|Mar 2021 –
Average Sales Price in JPY
|Apr 2021 v. Mar 2021
MoM % Change
|Apr 2020 –
Average Sales Price in JPY
|Apr 2021 v. Apr 2020
YoY % Change
|Osaka City
|61,740,000
|42,320,000
|45.9%
|24,500,000
|152.0%
|Osaka Prefecture
|48,050,000
|53,190,000
|-9.7%
|44,530,000
|7.9%
|Kobe
|54,290,000
|20,040,000
|170.9%
|67,270,000
|-19.3%
|Hyogo Prefecture
|51,550,000
|51,160,000
|0.8%
|39,930,000
|29.1%
|Kyoto City
|58,090,000
|58,440,000
|-0.6%
|63,350,000
|-8.3%
|Kyoto Prefecture
|59,070,000
|40,320,000
|46.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|Nara Prefecture
|45,780,000
|32,020,000
|43.0%
|40,670,000
|12.6%
|Shiga Prefecture
|37,880,000
|39,110,000
|-3.1%
|36,690,000
|3.2%
|Wakayama Prefecture
|36,100,000
|39,300,000
|-8.1%
|37,600,000
|-4.0%
|Kansai Region
|53,560,000
|42,260,000
|26.7%
|34,340,000
|56.0%
Average sales prices by square meter
|Apr 2021 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|Mar 2021 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|Apr 2021 v. Mar 2021 — % Change
|Apr 2020 – Average Sales Price
Per SQM in JPY
|
Apr 2021 v. Apr 2020 — % Change
|Osaka City
|926,000
|872,000
|6.2%
|731,000
|26.7%
|Osaka Prefecture
|714,000
|660,000
|40.3%
|604,000
|18.2%
|Kobe
|776,000
|702,000
|1.7%
|855,000
|-9.2%
|Hyogo Prefecture
|711,000
|633,000
|22.6%
|566,000
|25.6%
|Kyoto City
|854,000
|734,000
|-3.1%
|863,000
|-1.0%
|Kyoto Prefecture
|762,000
|557,000
|53.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|Nara Prefecture
|601,000
|637,000
|19.6%
|531,000
|13.2%
|Shiga Prefecture
|577,000
|610,000
|-1.5%
|498,000
|15.9%
|Wakayama Prefecture
|505,000
|481,000
|20.0%
|495,000
|2.0%
|Kansai Region
|775,000
|731,000
|-30.9%
|634,000
|22.2%
Sources:
REEI, April 2021 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)
REEI, April 2020 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)
Lead photo: Abeno district, Osaka via iStock-635865112