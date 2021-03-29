Kansai New Apartment Sales Continue Strong Showing, as Supply Jumps in Feb

Sales prices of newly constructed apartments in the Kansai region, which includes Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe, averaged ¥39,540,000 ($361,000 USD) in February, a year-on-year increase of 17.3%. The supply of properties released by developers in Kansai also jumped last month by 66.0% year-on-year to 1,718 units. These were the key highlights from the Real State Economic Institute (REEI)’s February new condominium market trends survey for the Kansai region.
February is the second consecutive month in which both the unit sales price and sales price per square meter has increased year-on-year.
Also of note is February’s very strong contract rate (indicating strong buyer interest) of 78.5% for the region as a whole, compared to 75.3% in February 2020 and 61.2% in January. The contract rate is the number of units contracted for sale divided by the number of units offered for sale.
The REEI’s report covers the city and prefecture of Osaka, and the prefectures of Hyogo (where Kobe is located), Kyoto, Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama.
Average Sales Price of an Apartment in Kansai – By City & Prefecture
Here is the breakdown of average sales prices by area for February 2021 compared to January 2021 and year-on-year.
|Feb 2021 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|Jan 2021 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|Feb 2021 v. Jan 2021 — MoM % Change
|Feb 2020 – Average Sales Price in JPY
|
Feb 2021 v. Feb 2020 — YoY % Change
|Osaka City
|37,930,000
|47,930,000
|-20.9%
|26,510,000
|43.1%
|Osaka Prefecture
|47,450,000
|40,230,000
|17.9%
|51,530,000
|-7.9%
|Kobe
|34,490,000
|39,270,000
|-12.2%
|37,520,000
|-8.1%
|Hyogo Prefecture
|46,940,000
|51,690,000
|-9.2%
|35,770,000
|31.2%
|Kyoto City
|28,760,000
|66,420,000
|-56.7%
|43,580,000
|-34.0%
|Kyoto Prefecture
|41,460,000
|41,350,000
|0.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|Nara Prefecture
|49,710,000
|44,260,000
|12.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|Shiga Prefecture
|40,370,000
|41,800,000
|-3.4%
|39,340,000
|2.6%
|Wakayama Prefecture
|35,310,000
|36,940,000
|-4.4%
|37,100,000
|-4.8%
|Kansai Region
|39,540,000
|46,290,000
|-14.6%
|33,700,000
|17.3%
Average sales prices by square meter
|
Feb 2021 – Average Sales Price Per SQM in JPY
|Jan 2021 – Average Sales Price Per SQM in JPY
|Feb 2021 v. Jan 2021 — % Change
|Feb 2020 – Average Sales Price Per SQM in JPY
|
Feb 2021 v. Feb 2020 — % Change
|Osaka City
|872,000
|700,000
|24.6%
|750,000
|16.3%
|Osaka Prefecture
|660,000
|560,000
|17.9%
|683,000
|-3.4%
|Kobe
|702,000
|545,000
|28.8%
|592,000
|18.6%
|Hyogo Prefecture
|633,000
|815,000
|-22.3%
|557,000
|13.6%
|Kyoto City
|734,000
|883,000
|-16.9%
|603,000
|21.7%
|Kyoto Prefecture
|557,000
|536,000
|3.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|Nara Prefecture
|637,000
|609,000
|4.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|Shiga Prefecture
|610,000
|636,000
|-4.1%
|543,000
|12.3%
|Wakayama Prefecture
|481,000
|505,000
|-4.8%
|471,000
|2.1%
|Kansai Region
|731,000
|673,000
|8.6%
|671,000
|8.9%
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see “Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan“.
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan
Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021
2021 mortgage loan tax deduction rules for homeowners in Japan
Sources:
REEI, February 2021 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)
REEI, February 2020 Kansai New Condominium Market Trends Report (PDF in Japanese)
Lead photo: iStock-1161555395