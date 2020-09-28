New Condominium Supply Soars in Kansai Region, Reversing 5 Months of Flat Growth

The number of newly built condominiums released for sale in the Kansai region jumped double digits year-on-year in August, reversing five months of flat growth. Developers in western Japan released 1,617 units for sale last month, an increase of 20.6% year-on-year. It was also the first year-on-year monthly increase since the coronavirus started impacting business activity in March. Supply was also up 75.6% compared to July.

Of note is that sales of compact urban-style apartments in Osaka City were responsible for driving both sales numbers and the contract rate upward.

This is according to the Real Estate Economic Institute (REEI)’s latest monthly report on the state of the Kansai area new condominium market, which covers the city and prefecture of Osaka, and the prefectures of Hyogo (where Kobe is located), Kyoto, Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama.

As detailed in the January 2020 new condominium report for Osaka, developers are extremely cautious of depressing sales prices by releasing too many units for sale, both in the Tokyo and Kansai area. Especially in the Kansai region, which has seen high growth in the number of tourists from Asia (prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus), builders are in tight competition with hotel developers for labor, materials, and land. The spike in August supply is a welcome reversal in the supply trend.

Below we go over the key takeaways from the REEI’s September report on August performance in the Kansai new condominium market.

Supply by city and prefecture

Osaka City: 734 units (-7.3% YoY), comprising 45.5% of total supply in Kansai region

Osaka prefecture (not including the city of Osaka): 400 units (+44.4% YoY), 7.4% of total supply

Kobe City: 155 units (-78.2% YoY), 9.6% of total supply

Hyogo prefecture (not including the city of Kobe): 120 units (+76.5% YoY), 18.7% of total supply

Kyoto City: 166 units (+100.0% YoY), 10.3% of supply

Kyoto prefecture (not including the city of Kyoto): zero units

Nara prefecture: 37 units (+94.7% YoY), 2.3% of supply

Shiga prefecture: 3 units (+72.7% YoY), 0.2% of supply

Wakayama prefecture: 4 units (no units were released for sale in Wakayama in August 2019), 0.1% of supply