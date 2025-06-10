PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards expand to showcase more real estate markets in Japan

FROM TOKYO TO THE JAPAN ALPS, THE COUNTRY’S FINEST PROPERTIES AND PORTFOLIOS WILL BRING HOME THE GOLD IN DECEMBER

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) return in 2025 with an enriched roster of categories, recognizing outstanding developments across a wider range of property markets across the nation.

The latest Japanese edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards will go beyond its traditional focus on Greater Niseko to include more resort hubs and urban centers in the country.

The recipients of the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) will be presented at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok during PropertyGuru Week’s International Luncheon in December 2025.

19 September 2025 – Entries Close

29 September – 3 October 2025 – Site Inspections

7 October 2025 – Final Judging

12 December 2025 – International Luncheon and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

12 December 2025 – Regional Grand Final Gala Dinner and Awards Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Expanding the spotlight

This year’s edition is set to honor developers, design firms, and portfolio managers with prestigious golden statuettes for outstanding projects in diverse markets from Tokyo to the Japan Alps. New categories in these markets include Best Condo Development (Tokyo), Best Housing Development (Tokyo), Best Condo Development (Kanto), Best Housing Development (Kanto), Best Condo Development (Kansai), Best Housing Development (Kansai), Best Condo Development (Kyushu), Best Housing Development (Kyushu), Best Condo Development (Hokkaido), and Best Housing Development (Hokkaido).

An independent panel of expert judges conduct a fair, transparent, credible selection process, supervised by “2024 Network of the Year” HLB, with oversight from Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group.

Eddie Guillemette, chairperson of the Awards in Japan and CEO of Midori no Ki (MnK), said: “We anticipate a prolific year for the Awards in Japan as we recognize more property markets across the archipelago, especially in Tokyo and the Japan Alps. Whether it’s winter sports, outdoor recreation, or great food, Japan has year-round lifestyle advantages on offer to property seekers, with investors increasingly drawn to well-designed, quality real estate across destinations. With this year’s Awards, we hope to differentiate the outstanding developers and design practices making their mark in markets with natural charm and a remarkable potential for returns.”

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Japan has long been known for its resort destinations, and many have become property markets with evergreen appeal. Our Awards are not only expanding to cover more resort destinations across the country; we are also now expanding to recognize the best of Japanese real estate in key cities. We look forward to providing a regional platform and generating more awareness for Japan’s innovatively designed developments and impressively managed portfolios.”

Historic 20th edition

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) are part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, organized by PropertyGuru Group, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company.

The prestigious, long-running series marks its historic 20th year in 2025. Established in Thailand in 2005, the series has expanded over the years to include markets such as Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Middle East, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Winners of the Japan awards will also be invited to compete at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Thailand in December 2025 for more honors.

In 2024, Niseko Woodlands Limited and Yoichi Dreams represented Japan on the international stage with Best in Asia wins at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final.

The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) are supported by official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Japan Today, Japan-Property.jp, Niseko Tourism, PowderLife, and RealEstate.co.jp; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.