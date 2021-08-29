Sales of Pre-Owned Homes in Greater Tokyo Hit Record High

In July, there were 1,248 single-family homes sold in greater Tokyo, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%, and the highest single-month sales number ever recorded by the Real Estate Information Network System (REINS) for eastern Japan.
July was also the 13th consecutive month of month-on-month increases in the number of contracted sales, with the average sales price hitting ¥49,500,000 ($451,000 USD), a year-on-year increase of 12.2%. This means the average sales price for resale single-family homes has increased year-on-year for nine consecutive months. The average construction age of a house sold in July was 21.24 years and the average size in square meters was 104.51m²).
In a previous post, we took an in-depth look at what is driving record re-sale home sales in Tokyo and around the country. In summary, the underlying causes are Japan’s ultra-low interest rate environment, record high prices in the new condominium market (driven in part by a severe labor and raw materials shortage in the construction industry), pent-up buyer demand, and people looking to move to more spacious homes where they can work-from-home, as the pandemic continues to force companies to change to new working styles.
By city and prefecture
Greater Tokyo consists of the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the western Tokyo suburban cities, and the prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa. Here is the breakdown of July sales by prefecture and city.
|Pre-Owned Single Family Homes Average Sales Prices – July 2021 Source: REINS
|Region
|July 2021 Average Sales Price JPY
|Approx Sales Price in USD
@ 1USD to 110JPY
|v. July 2020
% Change
|v. June 2021
% Change
|Tokyo
|82,140,000
|746,727
|10.5%
|0.2%
|Tokyo 23 Wards
|89,720,000
|815,636
|9.7%
|-1.3%
|Tokyo Western Suburbs
|46,240,000
|420,364
|5.2%
|7.6%
|Saitama Prefecture
|34,770,000
|316,091
|8.4%
|-0.5%
|Chiba Prefecture
|31,330,000
|284,818
|13.3%
|-4.8%
|Kanagawa Prefecture
|48,860,000
|444,182
|6.2%
|5.3%
|Yokohama and Kawasaki
|54,930,000
|499,364
|7.0%
|8.2%
|Kanagawa Other
|32,750,000
|297,727
|1.0%
|-6.6%
Key takeaways by region:
- Contracted sales in July increased in all regions, except Chiba prefecture.
- As of July, Yokohama, Kawasaki, and Saitama prefecture have seen 12 consecutive months of increases in contracted sales.
- The Tokyo 23 Wards and Kanagawa prefecture have had ten months of consecutive months of year-on-year growth in sales.
- All regions and cities chalked up year-on-year growth in average sales prices.
- Saitama has had eight months of consecutive growth in sales prices.
- The Tokyo 23 Wards have had eight months of consecutive year-on-year growth in sales prices.
Bilingual Agents
All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:
All For Sale Property Listings
Articles on Buying Property in Japan
Real Estate Japan regularly publishes articles on buying, selling, and investing in property in Japan, covering a wide of topics from data and market reports to macroeconomic trends and featured properties from around the country.
Here are a few of our most popular articles on home buying:
- Guide to buying a home in Japan
- Top 5 places where foreigners are looking to buy homes in Japan, outside Tokyo – June 2021
- Sales of pre-owned apartments and homes in greater Tokyo reach record high in 2021
- Average price of an apartment in Japan in 2021 — Ranked by Prefecture
- Questions to ask when buying a condominium in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan — Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- What to ask before buying a vacant house in Japan
- Where do foreigners want to buy homes in Tokyo? Here are the Top 5 most popular stations
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to know: Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
Akiya Banks in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan: Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- How much does it cost to renovate an akiya in Japan
- What you should know before buying a vacant home in Japan
- What to do with Tokyo’s hundreds of thousands of vacant homes
- Government plans to turn Japan’s abandoned houses into semi-quasi public housing
- Akiya Bank Japan vacant house database to now include government public assets
- 7 trends & events that will shape Japan and the Japanese real estate market in 2019
2021 homebuyer incentives in Japan
Homeowners in Japan can expect lower property taxes in 2021
Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2021
Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2021
Lead photo: Shinjuku via iStock 1329166825 Credit:dk1234