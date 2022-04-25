Sales of Pre-Owned Houses in Greater Tokyo Hit Record High in 2021

Sales of pre-owned freestanding houses in the greater Tokyo area reached a record high of 14,732 units in 2021. This is according to the Real Estate Information Network Systems (REINS) Eastern Japan’s market trends report for 2021.

The 2021 number was an increase of 4.5% compared to the 14,102 units sold in 2020 and was also the fourth year in a row with consecutive sales increases. All areas in the greater Tokyo region saw sales growth except for Chiba prefecture.

Contracted sales prices were also up 2021, with the average sales prices reaching ¥35,240,000 ($275,000 USD), an increase of 10.2% compared to 2020 and the third consecutive year of price increases compared to the previous year.

Sales price growth was very strong across all regions of greater Tokyo, with Chiba and Saitama prefectures and all areas in Kanagawa prefecture (except for the cities of Yokohama and Kawasaki) seeing double-digit percentage price increases. The share of homes sold in the ¥20,000,000 and above price range also increased.

The average size of a previously-owned home sold in greater Tokyo dropped by 1.5% to about 103.92-square meters and the average lot size dropped by 5.0% to 142.13-square meters. The home sold was 21.12 years old, based on original date of construction, compared to an average age of 21.42 years in 2020.

In contrast, sales of newly constructed homes dropped by 21.6% in 2021 to about 4,600 units in Greater Tokyo. However, the average sales price of a newly constructed home also increased by a double digit percentage increase (+11.3% compared to 2020) to ¥39,770,000 ($310,000 USD) in 2021, the third consecutive year of price increases compared to the previous year.

Transactions by Region

Here are the number of units sold by prefecture and major city.

Average Sales Price by Region

Here are the average sales prices by prefecture and major city.