Sales of Pre-Owned Houses in Greater Tokyo Hit Record High in 2021

Sales of pre-owned freestanding houses in the greater Tokyo area reached a record high of 14,732 units in 2021. This is according to the Real Estate Information Network Systems (REINS) Eastern Japan’s market trends report for 2021.
The 2021 number was an increase of 4.5% compared to the 14,102 units sold in 2020 and was also the fourth year in a row with consecutive sales increases. All areas in the greater Tokyo region saw sales growth except for Chiba prefecture.
Contracted sales prices were also up 2021, with the average sales prices reaching ¥35,240,000 ($275,000 USD), an increase of 10.2% compared to 2020 and the third consecutive year of price increases compared to the previous year.
Sales price growth was very strong across all regions of greater Tokyo, with Chiba and Saitama prefectures and all areas in Kanagawa prefecture (except for the cities of Yokohama and Kawasaki) seeing double-digit percentage price increases. The share of homes sold in the ¥20,000,000 and above price range also increased.
The average size of a previously-owned home sold in greater Tokyo dropped by 1.5% to about 103.92-square meters and the average lot size dropped by 5.0% to 142.13-square meters. The home sold was 21.12 years old, based on original date of construction, compared to an average age of 21.42 years in 2020.
In contrast, sales of newly constructed homes dropped by 21.6% in 2021 to about 4,600 units in Greater Tokyo. However, the average sales price of a newly constructed home also increased by a double digit percentage increase (+11.3% compared to 2020) to ¥39,770,000 ($310,000 USD) in 2021, the third consecutive year of price increases compared to the previous year.
Transactions by Region
Here are the number of units sold by prefecture and major city.
Average Sales Price by Region
Here are the average sales prices by prefecture and major city.
Source:
Real Estate Information Network Systems (REINS) Eastern Japan’s Greater Tokyo Region market trends report for 2021.
Lead image: Aerial view of houses in historic Kamakura, Japan via iStock 587223990
Bilingual Agents
All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:
All For Sale Property Listings
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Seminars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to Know
Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages
Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?
Repair reserve fund fees explained
Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained
Building your own home in Japan
7 reasons why foreigners are interested in buy a home in Japan, especially now – March 2022 Update
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
Akiya Banks in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan: Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- How much does it cost to renovate an akiya in Japan
- What you should know before buying a vacant home in Japan
- What to do with Tokyo’s hundreds of thousands of vacant homes
- Government plans to turn Japan’s abandoned houses into semi-quasi public housing
- Akiya Bank Japan vacant house database to now include government public assets
- 7 trends & events that will shape Japan and the Japanese real estate market in 2019
Tokyo Apartment Market Forecast: Trends to watch for in 2022
Kansai Apartment Market Forecast: Supply and price trends to watch for in 2022