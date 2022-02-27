5 affordable, spacious pet-friendly apartments you can rent in Japan now

On Real Estate Japan, we currently list over 3,300 pet-friendly apartments in Japan.

In this post, we cull through the listings to recommend five great properties that meet more stringent requirements.

The featured properties below are all:

Pet friendly

Have total monthly cost of ¥100,000 ($866 USD) or less

Have living space of 35-sqm or more

When an apartment in Japan is listed as “pet negotiable”, it usually means that the owner or property manager will consider allowing a small dog or cat for an additional deposit of one month’s rent; but every property is different.

Our picks below are based on the information provided the agent on the property listing page. If you’re interested in any of them, your best bet is to contact the listing agent to confirm the details.

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Japan, we also recommend reading this article, which goes into detail on the subject:

How to find a pet-friendly apartment in Japan

Now let’s take a look at our featured properties!

2DK apartment on Toei Oedo line – 13-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Total monthly cost: ¥100,000 ($866 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥348,000 ($3,011 USD)

Notes:

This property offers a great balance of value, size, and proximity to the city-center versus a very livable local neighborhood

No key money

There is a covered bicycle parking area

The dining and living rooms are western-style with flooring and the bedroom is a tatami room

For more information, please click here: Pet-friendly apartment for rent near Shinjuku

Brand new 1LDK apartment for rent in Yokohama – Built in 2022

Total monthly cost: ¥99,000 ($857 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥298,500 ($2,583 USD)

Notes:

If you are particular about staying in a newer property, this apartment is a great value, considering the size and amenities.

A potential downside is the distance from the station (about a 19-min bus ride to Ofuna Station on the JR Tokaido line), but this may not be relevant for those working from home!

For more information, please click here: Brand new (2022) pet-friendly apartment in Yokohama

Total monthly cost: ¥48,550 ($420 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥194,100 ($1,680 USD)

Notes:

There is no key money and no agency fee for this property!

For more information, please click here: Pet-friendly apartment for rent in Chiba

Spacious top-floor 1LDK apartment in Toyonaka – Osaka – Near Hattori Ryokuchi Park

Total monthly cost: ¥89,000 ($770 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥478,200 ($4,138 USD)

Notes:

This apartment is about a 4-minute walk to Ryokuchi Kouen Station on the Kita-Osaka Kyukou railway

Also a few minutes walk to one of the largest parks in the Osaka metro area, Hatttori Ryokuchi Park

Room sharing (up to two people) ok

For more information, please click here: Spacious top-floor apartment near Hattori Ryokuchi Park

Spacious 50-sqm apartment in Sapporo – No deposit, no key money

Total monthly cost: ¥80,052 ($693 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥264,069 ($2,285 USD)

Notes:

This apartment is available through the GaijinPot Housing Service ! With the GaijinPot Housing Service, you: Can choose from 3,000+ properties throughout Japan. Don’t need a guarantor. Can apply from overseas. Pay all your upfront costs and monthly costs with a credit card. Receive full English service, from the room view, to application, to post-move-in support.

! With the GaijinPot Housing Service, you:

For more information, please click here: Spacious apartment for rent in Sapporo

Lead image: iStock 1257207272