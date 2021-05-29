5 Apartments You Can Rent Now in Shinjuku — Get a bargain during the summer

Summer is a great time to move because it’s the off-peak rental season in Japan. Many landlords offer special promotional pricing on properties, so it’s a time when you can find good properties that weren’t leased out during the spring busy season.
Below, we’ve handpicked five awesome apartments located in Shinjuku that all offer something special, whether it’s special promotional pricing, free internet, or all utilities included in the rent.
Let’s take a look at what’s available now to rent in Shinjuku!
1R apartment in Nishi Shinjuku — No guarantor required, credit card payment ok!
Total Monthly Cost: ¥87,040 ($800 USD)
Location: Excellent location, within walking distance of four Shinjuku-area stations and the Tokyo Medical University Hospital.
- Nishi Shinjuku Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
- Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line)
- Tochomae Station (Toei Oedo Line)
- Shinjuku Nishiguchi Station (Toei Oedo Line)
Features:
- This apartment is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means:
- All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- No key money
- Convenient location (Supermarket 100-meters away, convenience store 263-meters)
- Cable and broadband pre-installed. You will still have to contract separately with an internet provider for internet service.
- Available late May 2021 for move-in. Inquire now for a room view!
Furnished 1R Apartment near Okubo Station — Special discount on rent if you reserve a room by June 30th
Total Monthly Cost: ¥85,000 ($774 USD) — Special promotional offer
- Regular monthly rent is ¥120,000 + ¥20,000 utility fee
- Promotional offer is available if you submit an application by June 30th
- For full details, please visit the property detail page.
Location: Near three Shinjuku-area stations
- Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line)
- Okubo Station (JR Chūō Line (Rapid))
- Seibushinjuku Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line)
Features
- Special promotional rent until June 30th. Regularly ¥120,000 + ¥20,000 utility fee ==> ¥85,000
- No deposit, no key money, no agency fee
- Internet included
- Bedding and kitchenware included in rental
- Available from May 28th. Inquire now for a room view!
Furnished 1R apartment near Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden — No deposit, no key money
Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($801 USD)
Location: Great location, within a few minutes walk of Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, a large landscaped park with walking paths, spacious lawns, and specialty gardens, known for being one of Tokyo’s top cherry blossom viewing spots.
- Shinjuku Gyoen Mae Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
- Shinjuku San Chome Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
- Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line)
Features
- No deposit, no key money
- Quiet location near a large park, but within 15-min walking distance of central Shinjuku
- Please visit the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent!
1R Apartment near Shinjuku San Chome Station — No key money, 3-minute walk to the station, about $674 USD/month
Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($801 USD)
Location: 3-minute walk to the nearest station.
- Shinjuku San Chome Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
- Shinjuku Gyoen Mae Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
- Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line)
Features
- No key money
- 3-minute walk to the nearest station
- Please see the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent!
Private room in guest house – All utilities & WiFi included — About $446 per month
Total Monthly Cost: ¥49,000 ($446 USD)
Location: Great location, within walking distance of five stations
- Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) — 15 min. walk
- Hatsudai Station (Keiō New Line) — 10 min. walk
- Nishi-shinjuku Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) — 12 min. walk
- Tochomae Station (Toei Ōedo Line) — 10 min. walk
- Nishishinjuku Go Choume Station (Toei Ōedo Line) — 5 min. walk
Features
- All utilities and WiFi included in rent
- No key money, no agency fee, no guarantor fee
- 10 minutes walk from Shinjuku Central Park
- 24-hour supermarket, drugstores, and many restaurants near Shinjuku Shinjuku Go-Chome Station
- Many language schools and universities nearby
- Minimum three month stay
- Please visit the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent
How to rent an apartment in Japan as a foreigner
How to rent an apartment in Japan from overseas
What documents do you need to rent an apartment in Japan?
Translation of Japanese apartment lease application
How much you should budget for move-in costs to rent an apartment in Japan?
What Japanese real estate agents want foreigners to know about renting an apartment in Japan
Average rent in Tokyo
Japanese Apartment Layout Terms
Lead photo: Interior of apartment for rent in Shinjuku, Image: ICHI Corporation