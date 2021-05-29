5 Apartments You Can Rent Now in Shinjuku — Get a bargain during the summer

Summer is a great time to move because it’s the off-peak rental season in Japan. Many landlords offer special promotional pricing on properties, so it’s a time when you can find good properties that weren’t leased out during the spring busy season.

Below, we’ve handpicked five awesome apartments located in Shinjuku that all offer something special, whether it’s special promotional pricing, free internet, or all utilities included in the rent.

Let’s take a look at what’s available now to rent in Shinjuku!

1R apartment in Nishi Shinjuku — No guarantor required, credit card payment ok!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥87,040 ($800 USD)

Location: Excellent location, within walking distance of four Shinjuku-area stations and the Tokyo Medical University Hospital.

Nishi Shinjuku Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 2 min. walk

Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) 13 min. walk

Tochomae Station (Toei Oedo Line) 11 min. walk

Shinjuku Nishiguchi Station (Toei Oedo Line) 11 min. walk



Features:

This apartment is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service , which means:

, which means: All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!★ No guarantor required

No key money

Convenient location (Supermarket 100-meters away, convenience store 263-meters)

Cable and broadband pre-installed. You will still have to contract separately with an internet provider for internet service.

Available late May 2021 for move-in. Inquire now for a room view!

Furnished 1R Apartment near Okubo Station — Special discount on rent if you reserve a room by June 30th

Total Monthly Cost: ¥85,000 ($774 USD) — Special promotional offer

Regular monthly rent is ¥120,000 + ¥20,000 utility fee

Promotional offer is available if you submit an application by June 30th

For full details, please visit the property detail page.

Location: Near three Shinjuku-area stations

Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) 10 min. walk

Okubo Station (JR Chūō Line (Rapid)) 7 min. walk

Seibushinjuku Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line) 7 min. walk



Features

Special promotional rent until June 30th. Regularly ¥120,000 + ¥20,000 utility fee ==> ¥85,000

No deposit, no key money, no agency fee

Internet included

Bedding and kitchenware included in rental

Available from May 28th. Inquire now for a room view!

Furnished 1R apartment near Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden — No deposit, no key money

Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($801 USD)

Location: Great location, within a few minutes walk of Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, a large landscaped park with walking paths, spacious lawns, and specialty gardens, known for being one of Tokyo’s top cherry blossom viewing spots.

Shinjuku Gyoen Mae Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 3 min. walk

Shinjuku San Chome Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 9 min. walk

Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) 16 min. walk



Features

No deposit, no key money

Quiet location near a large park, but within 15-min walking distance of central Shinjuku

Please visit the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent!

1R Apartment near Shinjuku San Chome Station — No key money, 3-minute walk to the station, about $674 USD/month

Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($801 USD)

Location: 3-minute walk to the nearest station.

Shinjuku San Chome Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 3 min. walk

Shinjuku Gyoen Mae Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 4 min. walk

Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) 12 min. walk



Features

No key money

3-minute walk to the nearest station

Please see the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent!

Private room in guest house – All utilities & WiFi included — About $446 per month

Total Monthly Cost: ¥49,000 ($446 USD)

Location: Great location, within walking distance of five stations

Shinjuku Station (JR Yamanote Line) — 15 min. walk

Hatsudai Station (Keiō New Line) — 10 min. walk

Nishi-shinjuku Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) — 12 min. walk

Tochomae Station (Toei Ōedo Line) — 10 min. walk

Nishishinjuku Go Choume Station (Toei Ōedo Line) — 5 min. walk

Features

All utilities and WiFi included in rent

No key money, no agency fee, no guarantor fee

10 minutes walk from Shinjuku Central Park

24-hour supermarket, drugstores, and many restaurants near Shinjuku Shinjuku Go-Chome Station

Many language schools and universities nearby

Minimum three month stay

Please visit the property detail page for the full listing and to inquire to the agent

Lead photo: Interior of apartment for rent in Shinjuku, Image: ICHI Corporation